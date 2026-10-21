Arclin takes PFAS-Free Nomex finish into high-durability protective workwear

EcoForce combines inherent flame-resistant Nomex with a bio-based, non-fluorinated repellent finish designed to survive 100 industrial wash cycles without retreatment.

Arclin’s Nomex Comfort with EcoForce Finish has been shortlisted for the 2026 World Sustainability Awards, highlighting growing demand for protective textiles that can eliminate fluorinated repellents without sacrificing durability or multi-hazard performance. The product is a finalist in the Sustainable Innovation category, with winners due to be announced in Amsterdam on October 22.

Repellency without PFAS

Nomex itself provides inherent heat and flame resistance that cannot be washed out. EcoForce adds a water- and chemical-repellent finish containing more than 50% bio-based material and manufactured without PFAS.

The system targets workers in chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, laboratories and other industries exposed to multiple hazards.

Arclin says Nomex Comfort with EcoForce maintains required performance after 100 industrial laundering cycles under ISO 15797 without reapplying the repellent finish. It meets standards including EN 13034 for limited chemical splash, EN ISO 11612 for heat and flame protection and EN 1149-5 for electrostatic properties.

Modified AATCC 193 testing also produced the highest “A” rating for tested liquid-repellency performance.

Durability becomes a sustainability metric

The commercial case is not only fluorine elimination. Conventional repellent protective garments can require retreatment as finishes degrade. A finish that survives repeated industrial laundering could reduce chemical reapplication, garment replacement, maintenance cost and textile waste.

The launch also follows Arclin’s $1.8 billion acquisition of DuPont’s Kevlar and Nomex aramids business in April 2026, giving the materials company control of two major high-performance fibre brands.

Technical-textile takeaway

For protective-textile manufacturers, the emerging benchmark is increasingly multi-hazard protection + PFAS-free chemistry + wash durability + verified standards compliance.

That creates an opportunity for textile producers to move beyond generic FR fabrics toward engineered PPE systems where fibre, weave, finish and certification are developed together.

The competitive question is no longer simply whether a fabric is flame resistant, but how many protective functions it can retain through the garment’s working life with fewer environmentally problematic chemistries.