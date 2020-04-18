Arvind and The LYCRA Company celebrated the launch of the United by Indigo jeans

Arvind and The LYCRA Company celebrated the launch of the United by...

Arvind and The LYCRA Company recently celebrated the launch of the “United by Indigo” collection of jeans – which fuses the authentic legacy of denim with today’s trends – for India’s 2020 Festive Season.

The longstanding partners co-hosted a special textile industry event in Mumbai, which included the debut of Arvind’s activewear-inspired INFIKNITY range and updates to its popular MUTANTS and BLOCKBUSTER lines. Models showcased the garments – which feature LYCRA® fiber and technologies including LYCRA® dualFX®, COOLMAX®, ECOMADE®, LYCRA® BEAUTY and LYCRA® HYBRID – on the runway during a series of fashion shows for the crowd of more than 200 representatives from across India’s denim industry.

“This collection celebrates the potential of collaboration and technology-led innovation,” Aamir Akhtar, Arvind Denims CEO. “Our shared passion and love for indigo unites and binds us. We are constantly inspired by the consumer’s free-spirited pursuit of an experiential lifestyle.”

“Our partnership didn’t happen by coincidence,” said Fabrizio Maggi, Commercial Director, South Asia, The LYCRA Company. “Our companies share the same values, commitment to sustainability and relentless pursuit of groundbreaking innovation through outside-the-box thinking and a willingness to experiment.”