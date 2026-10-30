Asahi Kasei showcases recycled, degradable and functional ROICA stretch fibres for performance textiles

Japanese fibre manufacturer Asahi Kasei is expanding applications for its specialised elastane technologies, combining recycled content, odour control and improved fabric stability with advanced knitting and weaving.

Japan’s Asahi Kasei showcased its ROICA stretch-fibre technologies at Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2026, held on October 27–28, bringing together European and Asian textile manufacturers developing advanced fabrics for sportswear, outdoor clothing, cycling, innerwear and athleisure.

Making its Portland debut at Stand 256, ROICA presented lightweight knitted and woven fabrics, four-way stretch constructions, seamless garments and three-dimensional mesh structures.

Four Functional Fibre Technologies

The showcase featured four specialised ROICA products addressing sustainability and performance requirements.

ROICA EF: A recycled elastane containing 58% pre-consumer recycled material, according to Asahi Kasei’s technical documentation. It carries OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Class I certification, with Recycled Claim Standard certification available for specified production locations.

ROICA V550: An elastane engineered for partial degradation. Manufacturer testing indicates approximately 50% degradation after 24 months under controlled composting conditions. It holds Cradle to Cradle Certified Material Health Gold certification but does not meet the requirements for classification as a fully biodegradable or compostable yarn.

ROICA CF: An odour-neutralising elastane targeting ammonia, acetic acid and isovaleric acid. Functionality is incorporated into the fibre rather than applied through conventional finishing, supporting durability through repeated laundering.

ROICA SF: A heat-activated elastane designed to reduce laddering, curling and yarn slippage while improving dimensional stability and stretch recovery.

European and Asian Mills Demonstrate Applications

European participants included Brugnoli, Borgini Jersey, Cifra, Penn Solutions, Sitip and Tiba Tricot, presenting engineered sportswear fabrics, seamless constructions and specialised technical textiles.

Asian exhibitors included Hong Kong-based Derun Industrial and Sun Hing Textiles, alongside Taiwan’s Everest Textile, Minlan, Ray Fabrics, Tex Tile and Wu Luen.

Their developments covered stretch mesh, lace, circular knits, lightweight fabrics and outdoor-performance materials.

Implications for Knitting and Apparel Manufacturers

The innovations could help mills differentiate products through enhanced fit, dimensional stability, odour management and recycled content.

However, environmental claims require product-specific verification, particularly regarding degradation and recyclability.

The next commercial test will be demonstrating consistent fabric performance, competitive costs and verified environmental benefits in large-scale textile production.