Hugo Boss to rejoin Pakistan accord in January 2027, reversing factory safety withdrawal

The German fashion group has reversed its earlier decision to withdraw from Pakistan’s legally binding factory safety programme, following pressure from labour unions and concerns over unresolved hazards at supplier factories.

German fashion company Hugo Boss will rejoin the Pakistan Accord on January 1, 2027, reversing its decision earlier this year not to renew participation in the legally binding workplace safety agreement.

The announcement, reported on October 30, 2026, follows months of criticism from international labour organisations concerned about factory safety standards in Pakistan’s textile and garment supply chains.

Reversal Follows Industry Pressure

Hugo Boss was among the original signatories when the Pakistan Accord launched in 2023 but declined to renew its commitment when the programme was extended in January 2026.

The company said its decision to return followed extensive discussions with the Accord, industry partners and suppliers.

Labour organisations, including IndustriALL Global Union and the Clean Clothes Campaign, welcomed the reversal.

Safety Concerns Remain Unresolved

Campaigners previously highlighted inspection findings at eight factories linked to Hugo Boss, where remediation was reportedly still at an early stage.

Identified hazards included blocked emergency exits, inadequate fire protection and unsafe evacuation routes.

The company had maintained that its internal social compliance audits and human rights due diligence would continue despite its withdrawal.

Its renewed participation restores legally binding commitments to independent inspections, corrective action and worker grievance mechanisms.

Accord Covers More Than 500,000 Workers

According to the International Accord’s September 30, 2026, figures, the Pakistan programme covered:

457 textile and garment factories

524,668 workers

456 initial factory inspections

853 worker complaints

The agreement continues through December 2026 and automatically renews until December 31, 2029.

Implications for Pakistani Exporters

For Pakistani textile and apparel manufacturers supplying international brands, Accord participation brings greater scrutiny of structural, electrical, fire and boiler safety.

Factories may face additional investment requirements for corrective actions, inspections and worker training.

However, improvements in workplace safety can also strengthen buyer confidence and long-term sourcing relationships.

The next test will be whether Hugo Boss’s renewed commitment accelerates remediation at its Pakistani suppliers and produces measurable improvements in factory safety.