Aurora president to speak at Women in Textiles Summit 2020

Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Inc President Marcia Ayala will speak on the concluding day of the International Fabrics Association International’s (IFAI) Women in Textiles Summit 2020 in a panel titled ‘The Next Generation: Attract, Mentor and Develop Future Leaders.’ The summit is being held from February 19-21 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

The panel discussion will focus on recruiting future leaders, navigating career paths and mentoring to build the next generation of leaders in the textiles industry.

IFAI’s Women in Textiles Summit is a networking and educational forum for both men and women in the textile industry and explores how women are contributing to the success of their organisations and the evolution of the industry at large.

Ayala is an engineer and textile manufacturing executive with experience in the fields of nuclear energy, carbon materials, coatings, and textiles. She started off at Aurora Specialty Textiles Group as director of R&D and in the 14 years since, has gradually risen to company president. Through her various roles at Aurora, Ayala has supported several programs that encourage today’s college students to pursue manufacturing careers. “I am very excited to be included on a panel with so many talented women in our field and to have the opportunity to share my own experiences with others,” Marcia said. “I’m also looking forward to the networking opportunities at the summit and the chance to learn from others.”

Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Inc is a leader in coating, dyeing and finishing of both woven and non-woven fabrics. Based in Yorkville, Illinois, USA, the company has a 137-year tradition of innovation and in 2015, invested in a new state-of-the-art, wide-width coating and finishing line, and a new facility, that dramatically expanded their ability to serve customers.

Products include digitally-printable textiles, specialty home products, tape-backing products and technical textiles for a wide variety of industries. Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Inc, is a Meridian Industries Inc company and is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified. Aurora is also an industry leader with regard to sustainable manufacturing practices and a recipient of SGIA’s Sustainable Business Recognition Award in 2019.