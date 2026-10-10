Bangladesh garment makers turn to AI and automation to close productivity gap

Factories are shifting from capacity expansion toward extracting more output from existing machines and workers, with early AI-IoT deployments reporting productivity gains of up to 25%.

Bangladesh’s apparel manufacturers are increasingly looking to automation, artificial intelligence and real-time production data rather than simply adding machines and labour as rising wages, utilities and raw-material costs weaken the country’s traditional low-cost advantage.

At Sayem Fashions, around 600 machines currently produce roughly 310,000 sweaters a month. Director Abrar Hossain Sayem estimates that a comparable Chinese factory could produce 350,000 or more—leaving a productivity gap of about 40,000 pieces, or 13%, without materially different capacity. His objective is to close that gap within the existing factory footprint.

10,000 sewing machines go digital

The strongest evidence of technology-led gains comes from Snowtex Group, which has connected about 10,000 sewing machines to IoT-based monitoring systems since 2023. The technology tracks machine and operator output in real time, flags slowdowns and defects and enables faster intervention by production managers.

Snowtex reports productivity improvements of up to 25% compared with manual monitoring, although this is company-reported performance rather than an independently audited sector benchmark.

Other manufacturers including Fatullah Apparels, Team Group and Sparrow Group are also adopting similar systems.

MMF remains another technology gap

Bangladesh’s challenge extends beyond factory automation. A BGMEA-commissioned PwC study identified product diversification, automation, digitalisation and resource-efficient technologies as priorities for sustaining competitiveness.

The same study highlighted Bangladesh’s weak position in man-made fibres: MMF-rich products account for less than 30% of its garment exports, despite synthetics dominating global apparel demand.

Competitiveness takeaway

The lesson is equally relevant for Pakistan. Competing through cheaper labour or adding sewing lines offers diminishing returns. Exporters need to measure output per machine-hour, downtime, defect rates, changeover time and first-pass yield, then use automation and AI where they generate measurable gains.

Pakistan’s opportunity is to combine its vertical textile base with digital production management, MMF capability and higher-value product development. The next competitiveness race will be about how much saleable output factories extract from existing capital—not how many machines they own.