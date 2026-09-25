Barmag’s automated maintenance processes for quality, safety, and efficiency in spinning plants

Maintenance and service processes in chemical fiber spinning plants have a significant impact on product quality, equipment availability, and workplace safety. With three new retrofittable solutions, Barmag helps Producers make manual work processes more efficient, safer, and more reproducible.

The portfolio includes the automatic knife sharpening machine, the wiping robot for automated spinneret cleaning both in filament spinning and in the staple fiber process, and the electric Spinpack changer for motor-assisted replacement of spinning packages. Together, these solutions aim to standardize maintenance processes and sustainably improve the performance of existing production facilities.

Automated cleaning for stable processes

The automatic knife sharpening machine ensures consistently high cleaning quality for spinnerets and helps producers increase the performance of their spinning systems. Standardized grinding results reduce process fluctuations, increase cleaning efficiency, and extend the service life of key components. This leads to reduced maintenance requirements, higher equipment availability, and improved productivity. Customer experience shows increases in the full-bobbin rate of up to 12 percent, in take-up efficiency of up to 28 percent, and an extension of spinneret service life of up to 51 percent. At the same time, cleaning cycles can be reduced by up to 53 percent.

The wiping robot performs spinneret cleaning fully automatically both in filament spinning and in the staple fiber process. Its integrated rotating scraper blades are automatically resharpened in the parking station, ensuring consistently high-quality cleaning results over the long term. In addition to greater process stability, automated cleaning also contributes to an improved working environment: Silicon oil consumption is reduced, as is exposure to oil-containing aerosols in the production area.

Greater safety and ergonomics in maintenance

The electric Spinpack changer specifically addresses the issues of workplace safety and ergonomics. The mobile, electrically powered system facilitates the replacement of heavy and hot spinnerets, reduces physical strain, and enables precise installation with a defined torque. This minimizes safety risks and shortens downtime.

Retrofit automation for existing systems

A common feature of all three solutions is their nearly universal retrofit capability. Operators can modernize their production facilities in a targeted manner without significant modifications to existing lines. This provides a cost-effective entry point into the automation of maintenance and service processes, with measurable benefits for quality, efficiency, and workplace safety.

“There is significant potential for optimization not only in the production process itself, but also in the supporting maintenance and service tasks. Automating these tasks helps make existing plants more productive, safer, and more cost-effective to operate,” explains Stefan Heesen, Senior Manager of Customer Services at Barmag.