Better Cotton data shows lower inputs, carbon and water across majority of participating farms

Nine years of field data indicate measurable environmental and livelihood improvements, strengthening the business case for farm-level data as cotton sourcing moves toward verified impact.

The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has published its first Global Impact Report in five years, showing that a majority of participating farmers reduced key agricultural inputs and environmental impacts after entering the programme. The analysis draws on nine years of field-level data and more than 20 million data points collected annually.

Among BCI farmers tracked over time, 69% reduced synthetic nitrogen use per kilogram of cotton, 65% reduced synthetic pesticide active ingredient per hectare and 54% lowered their carbon footprint. Among fully irrigated farms, 52% reduced irrigation water used per kilogram of cotton, while 59% of smallholders increased their net income from cotton.

Scale makes the results material

BCI now operates at considerable scale. During the 2024/25 season, 1.4 million farmers produced 6.1 million tonnes of BCI cotton, equivalent to 23.87% of global cotton production. Its Growth and Innovation Fund invested €18.5 million in farmer support, including €17.8 million directed towards smallholders.

Women’s participation in field-facilitation and producer-management roles has also risen to 17%, from 9% five years earlier.

Progress remains uneven

The latest season reinforces the longer-term direction: 61% of farmers reduced nitrogen intensity, 40% reduced synthetic pesticide use and 49% lowered their carbon footprint versus the previous season. BCI nevertheless acknowledges uneven progress, particularly in crop protection on larger farms.

The findings should not automatically be read as proving that BCI participation caused every improvement; BCI itself describes the data as indicating where sustained programme support may be contributing to progress.

Pakistan takeaway

Pakistan provides a practical example. Samina Khaskheli, a smallholder farmer in Sanghar, reduced production costs by 15.6% after three years of regenerative practices, according to the report.

For Pakistani mills and brands, the larger opportunity is to connect such farm-level fertiliser, pesticide, water, carbon and livelihood data with traceable cotton supply chains. As buyers move from certified sourcing toward verified outcomes, measurable farm impact could become as commercially important as the sustainability standard itself.