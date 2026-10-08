BW Converting, Archroma and Monforts to highlight precision spray finishing at IGATEX Pakistan 2026

BW Converting, Archroma and Monforts will participate in IGATEX Pakistan 2026, held Oct. 15–18 at the Expo Centre Lahore, at Al-Ameen Trading Corporation’s stand F-2-09 in Hall 2. Together, the companies will highlight precision spray-finishing technology, textile chemistry expertise and application-development support to help Pakistan’s textile manufacturers evaluate opportunities to improve finishing performance and production efficiency.

Visitors will have an opportunity to discuss their fabrics and finishing requirements with the three companies and learn about plans to place a BW Converting laboratory-scale spray-finishing unit at Archroma’s Pakistan laboratory. The planned local capability, complemented by opportunities for larger-scale trials at Monforts’ Advanced Technology Center in Germany, would support mills as they move from application development toward evaluating a production investment.

“Pakistan has become an important market for precision spray finishing because mills are looking very closely at productivity, energy consumption, chemical use and process control,” said Yiannis Vasilonikolos, Global Sales Leader for Textiles, BW Converting. “IGATEX gives us an opportunity to discuss those priorities with manufacturers alongside Archroma and Monforts. Together, we can help mills explore how chemistry, precision application and finishing equipment can work together to meet their production requirements.” BW Converting’s Baldwin TexCoat® G4 uses non-contact precision spray technology to apply a controlled and uniform amount of chemistry to one or both sides of a fabric. By applying only the amount required, the system can significantly reduce wet pick-up, lowering the amount of water that must subsequently be removed during drying. The technology is designed to reduce water, energy and chemical consumption while supporting higher production speeds and improved process control.

The companies’ partnership combines BW Converting’s precision application technology, Archroma’s textile chemistry and application expertise, and Monforts’ dyeing and finishing equipment expertise. This cooperation supports the evaluation of finishing formulations, application parameters and production conditions as mills consider new finishing approaches.

“Application development is most effective when mills can work with technologies and chemistries under conditions that reflect their own production requirements,” said Jan Mohammad Khan, Segment Head Finishing, Archroma Pakistan. “By combining Archroma’s chemistry expertise with BW Converting’s precision spray technology, we can give customers in Pakistan a more direct way to explore new finishing approaches and assess the potential benefits for their own operations.”

Under the planned laboratory arrangement in Pakistan, BW Converting will place a laboratory-scale spray-finishing unit at Archroma’s facility. Archroma will use the equipment for application development and internal trials with its textile chemistries, while customers and prospects will also be able to evaluate their own fabrics, applications and finishing requirements using precision spray technology.

Successful applications could then progress to larger-scale production trials at Monforts’ Advanced Technology Center, connecting local laboratory development with industrial-scale testing.

“Moving a promising application from the laboratory to production means understanding how it performs across the finishing process,” said Manfred Havenith, Area Sales Manager, Monforts. “At our Advanced Technology Center, mills can explore how precision spray application and textile chemistry work together with fabric handling and thermal processing under production conditions. That opportunity complements the planned local capability at Archroma and helps manufacturers assess both the finished fabric and the production requirements behind it.”

Al-Ameen Trading Corporation represents BW Converting, Archroma and Monforts in Pakistan, providing an established local connection for mills seeking technical support, application guidance and access to the companies’ respective technologies.