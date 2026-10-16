BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor enhances CHT Textile Dyes App

New digital solution optimizes salt usage in reactive dyeing and unlocks cost saving potential. The CHT Group continues to expand its digital service offering for textilefinishers. With the new BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor, the company enhances the successful CHT Textile Dyes App with an innovative calculation tool that supports users in achieving cost effective and resource efficient cotton dyeing with BEZAKTIV reactive dyes.

Over the past years, the CHT Textile Dyes App has established itself as a valuable tool for textile finishing companies. In addition to providing access to the comprehensive range of dyes and pigments offered by the CHT Group, the app includes various digital tools designed to optimize production processes while reducing water, energy, time, and operating costs. The BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor now adds another practical solution to this portfolio.

In reactive cotton dyeing, salt concentration plays a crucial role. Salt increases the substantivity of the dye for the fiber and thereby increases dye uptake. At the same time, the amount of salt used influences not only dye consumption but also overall process costs. In practice, standard tables are often used to provide general recommendations for different shade depths. However, these recommendations do not take into account the specific conditions of an individual dye recipe, leaving significant optimization potential untapped.

The new BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor offers an intelligent solution to this challenge. It is based on a mathematical model developed by the CHT Group that considers the salt dependent dye uptake behavior of all BEZAKTIV dyes under various dyeing conditions. Parameters such as dye type, dye and salt costs, liquor ratio, and the type of salt and alkali used are all included in the calculation.

Users can evaluate how changes in salt concentration of up to ± 20 g/L compared to the standard recommendation affect the total recipe cost for each individual formulation. The results are displayed in a clear and easy to understand chart, enabling a rapid economic assessment of different options. In addition, if required, the tool calculates an adjusted dye recipe that corresponds to the new salt concentration while maintaining the desired target shade.

For the first time, the BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor enables users to carry out a well founded and practical cost optimization without the need for extensive and time- consuming laboratory trials. This not only helps reduce production costs but also allows resources to be used more efficiently. The tool specifically identifies existing optimization opportunities. If a recipe has already been optimized in terms of cost and performance, no alternative recommendations are generated. Recipes that are already optimally designed are recognized as such and therefore remain unchanged.

The expansion of the CHT Textile Dyes App reinforces the CHT Group’s commitment to combining innovative chemistry with digital solutions. Through intelligent calculation tools, the company supports its customers in successfully balancing sustainability and profitability while meeting the highest quality standards in textile dyeing.

The BEZAKTIV Salt Advisor is now available free of charge to all users of the CHT Textile Dyes App.