Brazil: The Italian textile and textile-machinery sector takes centre stage at two workshops

From 19 to 24 October 2026, Brazil will host a mission showcasing Italian excellence in the textile and textile machinery sectors, with two workshops scheduled for 20 October in the state of Santa Catarina and 22 October in São Paulo. The initiative will bring together Italian companies specialising in textile machinery, yarns, fabrics and clothing accessories, with the aim of strengthening commercial and industrial ties between the two countries and opening up new opportunities for collaboration.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with ACIMIT and Confindustria Moda, the mission will comprise two stages in key areas of Brazil’s textile industry. The programme includes seminars featuring presentations by Italian companies, B2B meetings with local industry representatives and visits to local production facilities. The first stage will take place in the state of Santa Catarina, in the areas of Blumenau, Joinville and Brusque, while the second will take place in the state of São Paulo, with activities also planned in Americana and at Denim City São Paulo, a major centre of innovation and a key hub for the textile and denim industries.

The initiative aims to showcase the expertise and innovative capabilities of the entire Italian supply chain, which is internationally recognised for the high quality of its products and technologies. In particular, the Italian textile machinery industry stands out for its ability to develop advanced, customised solutions that meet the needs of a sector increasingly focused on production efficiency, sustainability and technological innovation.

Brazil is one of the most strategic markets in Latin America for Italian textile machinery manufacturers. In 2025, Italian exports of textile machinery to Brazil reached €48 million, while in the first half of 2026 they amounted to €20 million, placing Brazil tenth among the leading destination markets for Italian textile machinery. The most sought-after technologies are those related to finishing, which accounts for 57% of Italian textile machinery exports to Brazil, followed by accessories and other machinery, each representing 11%, and knitting machinery, at 10%.

“Brazil is a market of great interest to our industry, with which we have well-established commercial relations and significant prospects for collaboration,” said Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT. “This mission represents a concrete opportunity to strengthen dialogue between Italian companies and Brazilian operators, fostering new synergies across the entire textile supply chain. Our companies’ ability to offer innovative, flexible and sustainable technologies can make a significant contribution to modernising the local textile industry and enhancing its competitiveness. The decision to organise two workshops in different manufacturing regions of the country also demonstrates our commitment to fostering direct dialogue with Brazil’s various industrial clusters, thereby making the most of the opportunities offered by this important market.” The initiative, organised by the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT with the valuable support of Confindustria Moda, will bring together 22 Italian companies in total, 18 of which operate in the textile machinery sector and are listed below:Biancalani, BTSR, Color Service, Corino Macchine, DURST, Reggiani Macchine, Erhardt + Leimer, Ferraro, I.M.A., Itema, Lawer, M.C.S. Officina Meccanica, Mesdan, Monti – Mac, MSJK (MS Printing & JK Group), Pinter Caipo Italia, Salvade’, Savio Macchine Tessili.