BGMEA moves toward mandatory ESG reporting for 2,500 garment factories

Bangladesh is shifting sustainability from individual factory certification toward sector-wide data disclosure as buyers increasingly demand evidence on carbon, energy, water, labour and governance performance.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association plans to make ESG reporting compulsory for all active member factories, potentially creating one of the apparel industry’s largest sector-wide sustainability data systems.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu announced the move on October 19 at the launch of the association’s ESG Dashboard. Only 326 of around 2,500 active factories currently submit data, covering approximately 584,000 workers. BGMEA has not yet specified when mandatory reporting will begin.

Factory performance becomes measurable

The platform tracks indicators covering energy, greenhouse-gas emissions, renewable electricity, water, waste, workforce demographics, wages, safety, worker rights and governance.

Current reporting factories collectively disclose about 770,989 tonnes CO₂e of GHG emissions, while 38.3% have installed solar capacity. However, solar currently provides only around 1.4% of reported energy consumption.

BGMEA’s Sustainability Vision 2030 targets 100% factory data coverage, alongside a 30% reduction in GHG emissions, 30% improvement in energy efficiency and 20% renewable-energy share.

The association is also working with the Global Reporting Initiative, following a strategic partnership signed in July to strengthen GRI-aligned sustainability reporting across Bangladesh’s textile and apparel sector.

EU rules raise the data requirement

BGMEA links the initiative partly to tightening international buyer expectations. The EU’s amended Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive will apply to large in-scope companies from July 2029, increasing pressure for credible environmental and human-rights information from suppliers, although smaller factories are not directly subject to the Directive.

Bangladesh’s move should be closely watched by Pakistan. Sustainability competition is shifting from having individual certificates and green factories toward possessing structured, comparable and auditable factory data.

Pakistani exporters increasingly need a common data architecture covering GHG emissions, energy sources, water, chemicals, waste, labour conditions, certifications and supporting evidence.

The competitive advantage will belong to suppliers able to answer buyer ESG requests once from verified master data, rather than repeatedly assembling spreadsheets for every brand.