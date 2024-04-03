BGMEA seeks embassy help to promote apparel exports to Italy

While Pakistan’s apparel leaders continue with individual marketing strategies, the apparel associations in Bangladesh seek support of the entire industry both with foreign delegates and also market their products when on foreign tours.

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Faroque Hasan during his visit to Italy paid a courtesy call on Monirul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy, at the embassy in Rome.

The discussions centred on the significant trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Italy, with a particular focus on increasing Bangladeshi garment exports to Italy, especially high-value fashion products. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan provided an overview of Bangladesh apparel industry’s current state, future potential, and vision.

He highlighted the industry’s growing shift from basic to high-end products, particularly the fashion items based on man-made fibers and technical textiles. Since the demand for high-end garments is significant in the Italian market, there is a considerable opportunity for Bangladesh to export such goods to Italy.

He emphasized the potential investment sectors for Italian investors, including non-cotton textiles, food and agro-processing, IT, light engineering, leather, and shipbuilding. Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Embassy to promote bilateral trade and investment, especially attracting investments from Italy in the promising industrial sectors of Bangladesh.