California textile EPR deadline passes as landbell urges late producers to register

Brands selling apparel and household textiles into California are already inside the compliance window, even though the statewide collection system will not be fully operational until 2031.

Landbell USA has urged apparel and textile producers that missed California’s July 1, 2026 registration deadline to enrol immediately under the state’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act, or SB 707. CalRecycle selected Landbell USA on February 27 as the sole approved producer responsibility organisation, making membership mandatory for obligated producers of covered products.

Registration is already mandatory

SB 707 creates the first comprehensive textile extended producer responsibility programme in the United States. It shifts responsibility for financing the collection, repair, reuse and recycling of covered textile products from municipalities towards companies placing those goods on the California market.

Landbell says companies that failed to enrol by July 1 are now formally non-compliant and that it is processing late applications. Registration generates a producer identification number and allows the company to be included in compliance reporting submitted to CalRecycle.

Penalties can become significant

California law permits administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day for violations. Where a violation is intentional, knowing or reckless, the maximum increases to $50,000 per day. The higher figure should therefore not be interpreted as the automatic penalty for every late registration.

Future market-access consequences could become equally important. Once the producer responsibility plan is approved and the statutory compliance-list provisions take effect, retailers, importers and distributors will be expected to verify that relevant producers and brands are listed as compliant before selling covered products.

The heavier data burden comes next

The programme is still being built. Landbell must submit its initial statewide needs assessment by March 2027. CalRecycle regulations cannot take effect before July 1, 2028; the producer responsibility plan is due for approval by July 2030, followed by full implementation in 2031.

For brands and suppliers, registration is only the first step. Companies should begin structuring SKU-level data covering product category, quantities sold into California, fibre composition and other information likely to support future fee calculations, reporting and eco-modulation.

CalRecycle’s next regulatory workshop is scheduled for August 13, 2026, covering definitions, online marketplaces and PRO submissions. The decisions emerging from these workshops will determine how responsibility is allocated across brands, importers, retailers and digital sellers.