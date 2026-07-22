Carbon-neutral fibre yarn market forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2036

Demand is rising for lower-carbon and offset-backed yarns, but credible growth will depend on product-level emissions data, traceability and genuine value-chain reductions.

The global market for carbon-neutral fibre yarns is projected to expand from approximately $1.1 billion in 2026 to $2.6 billion by 2036, according to Future Market Insights. The forecast represents compound annual growth of about 9% over the decade.

The category includes yarns marketed through verified offsets, supply-chain insetting, mass-balance systems and other carbon-accounting routes. Applications span apparel, sportswear, outdoor products, home textiles and technical fabrics.

Polyester retains the largest share

Polyester and polyester blends are forecast to account for about 36% of demand. Their advantage is not limited to performance or scale: synthetic-fibre supply chains often have established batch identification, transaction records and custody systems that can carry emissions and recycled-content information from polymer through yarn and fabric production.

China is expected to record the fastest growth among the countries highlighted by FMI, at 10.2% annually. The United States and Germany are forecast to expand by 8.7% and 8.6%, respectively, reflecting brand demand, import scrutiny and stronger requirements for documented material claims.

Verification becomes the differentiator

The strongest commercial opportunity may lie in yarns supported by product-level life-cycle assessments. A related FMI forecast values the narrower market for carbon-neutral yarns with verified LCA evidence at $1.3 billion in 2026, rising to $3.1 billion by 2036. Recycled polyester is expected to lead that segment with a 38% share, while apparel accounts for 52% of applications.

However, “carbon-neutral” does not necessarily mean that production emissions have been eliminated. Claims may rely partly on offsets, accounting instruments or certificates. Mills and brands must therefore distinguish between actual reductions in energy, raw materials and processing emissions and compensation applied after production.

The next market test will be whether suppliers can provide auditable cradle-to-gate footprints, renewable-energy evidence and batch-level traceability. This is particularly important because virgin fossil-based synthetics still dominate global fibre production, while recycled polyester’s market share fell to 12.5% in 2023.