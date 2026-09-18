Cascale resets 2030 strategy as industry pushes beyond sustainability measurement

The Higg Index steward wants its next phase to convert years of environmental and social data into investment and measurable action, while giving manufacturers a stronger role in setting industry priorities.

Cascale has launched a member-led process to reshape its 2030 strategy and longer-term direction, signalling a shift from sustainability measurement toward implementation, financing and measurable supply-chain improvement.

CEO Ying McGuire, addressing her first Cascale Annual Meeting in Athens, said members will help build a new industry system map that will inform the organisation’s 10-year vision, 2030 strategy and 2027 priorities. The strategy is scheduled to be finalised in December 2026.

Manufacturers move closer to the table

The process follows McGuire’s first 90 days as CEO, during which she held roughly 150 conversations across the value chain.

Three priorities repeatedly emerged: a clearer role for Cascale within an increasingly crowded sustainability ecosystem, less duplication between initiatives, and a stronger position for manufacturers as partners rather than businesses primarily being measured and assessed.

Cascale currently brings together more than 300 brands, retailers, manufacturers and other organisations, while its Higg Index frameworks are implemented through the Worldly technology platform.

From data collection to investment

The strategic shift is particularly relevant after 15 years of building industry measurement infrastructure.

McGuire argued that environmental and social data should increasingly drive capital allocation, factory interventions and measurable performance improvements rather than becoming an end in itself. Cascale says its accumulated data covers hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon emissions, trillions of litres of water and millions of workers across global supply chains.

The Annual Meeting programme also placed financing, buyer-supplier incentives and investment barriers prominently alongside measurement and reporting.

The supplier question becomes decisive

For textile and apparel manufacturers, this could mark an important change in sustainability governance. Factories increasingly face expensive demands for renewable energy, efficiency upgrades, traceability and social compliance while often operating on narrow margins.

Cascale’s next strategy will therefore be judged less by additional metrics than by whether it can help convert shared data into co-investment, better purchasing practices, clearer accountability and factory-level decarbonisation. The December strategy release should show how far that shift will go.