EU textile circularity moves from strategy to infrastructure as DPP and EPR take shape

Europe’s textile transition is shifting from sustainability commitments toward product-level data, producer-funded waste systems and industrial fibre-to-fibre recycling.

Europe’s textile industry is entering a more operational phase of its circularity transition as the EU combines ecodesign, Digital Product Passports, textile Extended Producer Responsibility and recycling infrastructure into a new market-access framework.

Global Sources estimates Europe’s textile market at $273.7 billion in 2025, potentially reaching $413.5 billion by 2034, although other research groups use materially narrower market definitions and produce lower forecasts. The more consequential development for manufacturers is therefore regulatory rather than market size.

DPP infrastructure is now live

The European Commission launched the EU Digital Product Passport Registry in July 2026, together with a testing environment and technical documentation. Six supporting standards covering identifiers, interoperability, data carriers, APIs, data exchange and storage have already been published.

Textile and apparel are priority product groups under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation. The Commission currently plans to adopt the textile-specific delegated act in Q4 2027, when detailed ecodesign and DPP requirements should become clearer.

Waste becomes a producer responsibility

Europe is simultaneously moving textile waste costs upstream. The revised Waste Framework Directive requires member states to establish textile EPR systems, making producers responsible for financing collection, sorting, reuse and recycling.

EURATEX is already pressing Brussels for harmonised registration, reporting and data formats to prevent 27 different national systems from creating excessive compliance costs.

Recycling must scale commercially

The regulatory framework will matter only if recycling capacity follows. EURATEX’s ReHubs initiative targets 2.5 million tonnes of fibre-to-fibre recycling capacity by 2030, with potential economic benefits of up to €4.5 billion and around 15,000 direct jobs.

For textile suppliers outside Europe, the message is increasingly concrete: competitiveness will depend not only on price, quality and delivery, but on proving material composition, origin, durability, chemical compliance and recyclability through structured data.

The next decisive milestones are the textile ESPR delegated act, national EPR implementation and whether Europe can build recycling capacity quickly enough to absorb the growing flow of separately collected textile waste.