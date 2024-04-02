Cavitec’s high precision in coating and laminating

Cavitec introduces new technology achieving unmatched performance of activewear fabrics. Cavitec stands for high-end machines for coating, laminating, impregnation and is the first choice of prepreg suppliers. The Swiss firm, part of Santex Rimar Group, presents – first time to the public – the redesigned Caviscreen at Techtextil Frankfurt. Caviscreen features latest technology attaining unparalleled results for breathable laminates and offering an interesting cost bonus.

Caviscreen was especially developed as a hotmelt coating and laminating unit for breathable sportswear, rainwear and protective clothing – with and without applying a membrane. The redesigned machine shows a brand-new method to supply adhesive more evenly and precisely. Using PUR adhesive (polyurethane reactive adhesive) goes with additional benefits like strong bonding capabilities and versatility.



Finest technology

Caviscreen’s hotmelt screen printing is a special system for high-end application garments. With this Caviscreen system, a PUR adhesive is transferred onto the substrate through a rotary screen, similar to the well-established textile printing method. The adhesives are fed from the drum melter through a heated hose to the traversing adhesive distribution system inside the rotary screen, just behind the doctor blade.

The adhesive is pressed by the doctor blade through the screen holes and transferred to the substrate. Different dot pattern (mesh or irregularly) and different screen thicknesses allow different coating weight and adhesive coverages.



The traversing adhesive dispenser is used to distribute the adhesive automatically over the set working width that – an additional technical benefit – can be set without any mechanical changes.



Manufacturers and end users love the results

Cavitec’s innovative screen coating system is the most precise system to apply adhesive without glue in between the coated dots and therefore final active wear products show excellent air permeability and a soft feel. The system also achieves higher bonding strength while using less adhesive than other coating processes because of applying the coating on the surface of the substrate and like this, the adhesive has less tendency to penetrate the substrate.



Bonding strength, softness of the fabric and the breathability are defined by the coating weight and the coverage. The rotary screen allows users to exactly regulate and adapt the coverage respectively the coating weight. Cavitec offers a large selection of screens that are essential to fulfil the fabric requirements. A further significant advantage is the ease and efficiency of switching from one screen to another by simply unlocking the bayonet fitting. The IR-heater cover opens pneumatically and the lightweight screen can be easily removed by hand. Unlike with other methods, there’s no need to deal with hot oil or any other heated liquid that requires cooling down.



Additionally, the compatibility of the system with PUR adhesives – used at up to 140°C – ensures not only superior performance but also durability.



Last but not least, Caviscreen technology supports manufacturers by significantly reducing costs with screens priced at a mere fraction, just 10%, of common gravure roller prices.



Cavitec at Techtextil Frankfurt 2024 – the must see

Techtextil Frankfurt serves to Cavitec as the ultimate meeting ground to present Caviscreen and its other solutions to a technical textile focused audience. As the world leader in prepreg systems for composite products, Cavitec also innovates for the aerospace, automotive and wind power industries, as well as for the resin impregnation of carbon, Kevlar and fiberglass fabrics. Experts will be glad to explain their state-of-the-art technology in all detail in hall 12 at booth D85, from April 23 to 26 at the upcoming Techtextil in Germany.