Check out Global Home Textile Retail Market to 2024!

According to the Business Wire, the report of the Global Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024 has been added to Research and Markets.com’s offering. The home textile retail market report provides a detailed analysis at global and regional level as well as for key countries during the period 2020-2024. The study includes latest drivers and restraints and analyzes the current global market scenario, to provide current and expected market situation till 2024. The regional segmentation in the global home textile retail market covers the current and forecast for: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors would drive home textile retail market vendor’s sales through the forecast period.

The market growth would also be impacted by trends such as increase in demand for eco-friendly home textile products, and personalization and customization of home textile products. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization, increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing, and growing construction industry globally would drive this market’s growth over the forecast period.