The 21st Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing & Printing Industry Expo 2026 has concluded successfully

On May 21, 2026, the three-day 21st Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing & Printing Industry Expo (ITCPE Guangzhou) came to a successful conclusion at Poly World Trade Center Expo, Pazhou, Guangzhou.

Under the theme “Smart Global Linkage, Innovation Leads the Future”, the expo leverages the strategic advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It gathered around 800 premium exhibitors across four exhibition halls, with a total display area of nearly 50,000 square meters. The event attracted nearly 40,000 professional visitors from the textile, garment, printing and embroidery industries, setting a new record in scale.

Overseas buyers flock in, international influence hits new record

The expo stood out prominently for its strong international atmosphere. Professional visitor arrivals exceeded 20,000 on the opening day.



According to the organizer’s statistics, the total number of visitors rose by 37.14% year on year. Despite rainy weather throughout the event, visitor enthusiasm remained high, with robust growth recorded across all three days. Specifically, attendance surged by 42.57% on Day 1, 24.04% on Day 2 and a remarkable 74.13% on Day 3 compared with the previous edition.

The expo achieved a new all-time high in international participation. Statistics for the three-day event show that the number of registered overseas buyers rose by 92.97% year on year.



Multiple languages including Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Hindi, Russian and Bengali could be heard across the halls. Negotiation areas were fully occupied and popular booths saw long queues, with the atmosphere far more bustling than previous editions.

Many exhibitors noted a sharp increase in overseas visitors this year. They have secured numerous overseas orders on site, while a great number of potential deals are in the pipeline with strong purchasing intentions.

The online performance was equally impressive. Live streaming garnered over 30,000 views, while the photo live broadcast accumulated more than 300,000 page views. These remarkable figures fully demonstrate the irreplaceable appeal of ITCPE Guangzhou within the global textile and garment industry.

Overseas Delegations

A host of professional overseas purchasing groups attended the expo, including delegations from the Indian Textile and Apparel Association, Bangladesh Textile & Garment Association, Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association, Brazilian Textile Quality Association and Russian Textile Association. Also present were representatives from A.MC Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Binh Duong Textile Association (BDTAS), Ho Chi Minh City Apparel and Garment Association (AGTEK) and Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).



Large numbers of professional buyers and industry practitioners from the Middle East, Africa, South America, Southeast Asia and other regions gathered at the venue. Eager to explore new technologies and products in the textile and garment sector, they conducted in-depth exchanges and cooperation with exhibitors.

Domestic Delegations

Domestically, multiple delegations from industrial clusters came to visit, including the Haicheng Printing Industry Association of Liaoning, the Jinhua Printing Industry Association of Zhejiang, the Caoxian Digital Printing Association of Shandong, the Anyang Printing Association of Henan, as well as groups of printing and embroidery enterprises from Hubei and enterprises from Hebei. The expo has forged a new international landscape featuring gathered global buyers, integrated industrial chain resources and comprehensive technology displays.

Exhibitors showcase strength and expertise

A great number of exhibitors took part in ITCPE Guangzhou. The expo featured five specialized zones for digital printing, sewing & embroidery, eco-friendly dyeing & printing, intelligent seamless processing, as well as apparel fabrics and accessories, covering the whole industry chain comprehensively.

1. Digital Printing Zone

Industrial direct-to-garment printers, digital transfer printing equipment, intelligent printing solutions and printing consumables.

2. Sewing & Embroidery Zone

High-speed computerized embroidery machines, laser embroidery machines, intelligent sewing equipment and seamless machinery.

3. Eco-friendly Dyeing & Printing Zone

Environment-friendly dyeing and printing technologies, chemical dyes and auxiliaries.

4. Intelligent Seamless Processing Zone

Seamless sewing technologies, personalized customization solutions and DTF transfer solutions.

5. Apparel Fabrics & Accessories Zone

Fabrics, accessories, as well as various garment parts and supplies.

It realizes one-stop procurement services covering the whole process from fabric to finished garments, presenting the industry’s latest technologies, equipment, materials and concepts to visitors in all aspects.

Highlights of 2026 ITCPE Guangzhou



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Insightful Forums & Stunning Fashion Shows

Combining conferences and fashion shows, the expo perfectly integrated wisdom and trendiness, standing out as one of the major highlights.

2026 Intelligent Seamless Textile & Apparel Forum

It focused on cutting-edge technologies for intelligent seamless sewing, exploring how traceless craftsmanship sets new benchmarks for garment manufacturing.

2026 Digital Textile Innovation Summit

Hot topics including AI-enabled textile industry, personalized customization and intelligent manufacturing sparked lively discussions among all attendees, with the venue fully occupied.

2026 ITCPE Guangzhou Apparel Industrial Chain Innovation Forum

It focuses on collaborative innovation across the entire industrial chain, exploring the intelligent upgrading pathway from fabrics to finished garments.

2026 World Digital Textile Conference Guangzhou Summit

It brings together the latest insights from the global printing industry to discuss technological innovations and future market trends of digital printing.

2026 GBA Printing, Embroidery & Fashion Trend Show

Blending traditional embroidery and modern craftsmanship perfectly, the shows ran for three consecutive days, fully showcasing the profound heritage and innovative vitality of China’s textile and apparel culture.

The 3rd Guangdong Textile Auxiliary Industry Association Work Report & Election Conference

Booming Signings & Robust Equipment Sales

While visitor turnout reflects the exhibition’s popularity, deal closures embody its real strength.

This edition saw booming onsite signings. A large number of printing and embroidery machines were successfully sold, with the transaction rate rising sharply compared with previous events.

On the first day of the exhibition, numerous printing equipment companies reported frequent good news and closed deals one after another. Even right after the show hours ended, new orders kept coming in. Some exhibitors joked that they talked nonstop until their throats were sore, while the back-office staff was kept busy processing orders. They expressed hope for more of such “pleasant troubles”.

The embroidery machine exhibitors were equally impressive. Intelligent equipment, including multi-head embroidery machines and garment computerized embroidery machines, drew great attention. One exhibitor revealed that its new-generation high-speed embroidery machines secured multiple intended orders on the first day, with additional orders coming in afterwards.

In addition, businesses specializing in laser equipment, inks, and garment accessories also reaped fruitful results and secured a host of tentative orders.

Statistics show that onsite orders rose markedly, with the transaction rate up by 42% year on year. The growth is attributed to precise business matching and efficient communication at the exhibition.

The expo earned high praise from exhibitors and visitors alike. Attendees shared positive comments: “This is the most fruitful textile expo I have ever participated in. It features high-caliber clients, strong transaction volumes, and remarkable international engagement.” “The four forums were full of practical takeaways, and the fashion shows were breathtaking. This visit has been well worthwhile.” “We welcomed a great many overseas buyers this year, many of whom came with orders ready. The overall performance far exceeded our expectations.” “ITCPE Guangzhou goes from strength to strength. We will definitely return next year.” All participants reaped rich rewards at the event.

Looking Ahead, Forging Ahead Hand in Hand

Since its inaugural edition in 2006, ITCPE Guangzhou has witnessed 21 fruitful years. As China’s pioneering and influential professional exhibition covering textile & garment manufacturing, printing, embroidery, sewing, dyeing & finishing, as well as garment accessories, it is far more than a trade show. It serves as a vital hub for exchanges and cooperation across the global industrial chain of textile, garment, printing, sewing, embroidery, dyeing, fabrics, and accessories.



Going forward, ITCPE will continue to uphold the core philosophy: Boost Clients’ Competitiveness, Power Allallinfo Forward. We will focus on cutting-edge sectors including textile printing, intelligent sewing & embroidery, eco-friendly dyeing & finishing, functional fabrics, and accessories. We strive to build an elite international industry event with more professional visitors, a larger exhibition scale, and better participation outcomes.



Let us look forward to the grand opening of the 22nd ITCPE Guangzhou in 2027! We sincerely thank all exhibitors, visitors, partners, and media friends for your support and attention to the 2026 edition. See you in 2027!