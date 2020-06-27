Countdown has started for international KTM 2020

Kahramanmaraş Textile Machinery Exhibition, which has brought together textile machinery manufacturers and various investors since 2014, will take place amongst 24th to 26th of September 2020 at Kahramanmaraş Fair Center (KAFUM).

Investors and Manufacturers Will Meet

Many industry representatives from Turkey and abroad will participate in the organization. Kahramanmaras is the center of textile production in Turkey, will bring textile machinery manufacturers and various investors from Kayseri, Nigde, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Adıyaman and Malatya.

KTM 2020 will bring together representatives of the textile, garment, fabric and yarn sectors, and will also paves way to new business partnerships. Besides, B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings will be held at the fair.

Sponsored by the International Kahramanmaraş Textile Machinery Fair, İTHİB (Istanbul Textile Raw Material Exporters ‘Union), ATHİB (Akdeniz Textile Raw Material Exporters’ Union); it will be realized with the support of Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality in cooperation with Kahramanmaraş Chamber of Industry and Commerce. At the same time, KOSGEB.(Small and Medium Enterprises Development Administration).and its’ support will be provided with the companies who manufactures locally and participates at the fair.

The Heart of Turkish Textile, Kahramanmaraş

The city of Kahramanmaraş, holding a prominent position with the manufacture of yarn, weaving, knitting, confectionery, dyeing and finishing is at the same time come forward through the achievement of 70 per cent of the textile and confectionery production. Apart from this, Kahramanmaraş alone manufacturing 30 per cent of total yarn and 13 per cent of the total woven and knitted fabrics.

Kahramanmaras, maintain its’ critical role in the industry via satisfying 25 per cent of all the textile investments and 20 per cent of all the general investment figures.

Central Hub of Sectoral Organizations in Textiles

Another discernable feature of the Kahramanmaraş is that it is located in the middle of Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Niğde, Kayseri, Malatya, Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman, which are important cities for the textile and apparel production. Thanks to its’ adjacent proximity to these locations, Kahramanmaraş is still regarded as the central hub for the sectoral organizations locally. At KTM 2020, textile, confectionery, fabric, yarn and accessories manufacturers, one of the most vital export disciplines, will become together with the machinery manufacturers.

KTM 2019 Hosted 186 Global Brands from 17 Countries

In the fifth edition of the International KTM held in September last year, 186 global brands from 17 countries have come together. The exhibition strengthened its position in the textile sector by hosting 9,698 visitors from 21 different cities such as from Gaziantep, Niğde, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Denizli, Bursa, Kayseri, Malatya, Adıyaman and Istanbul for 3 days.

As achieved in the past, KTM has pursued a successful growth trend on the sectoral distribution of visitors lastly. In sector specifics, 40 percent of the visitors were from the yarn industry, 20 percent from the Dyeing, Printing and Finishing discipline, 18 percent from the weaving profession, 17 percent from the knitting field, and 4 percent from the technical textiles.

At the same time, bilateral meetings were held within the scope of European Union Projects organized by KOSGEB during the fair, while sector representatives also laid the foundations for the new investments in B2B meetings.

“We are happy to have our contribution”

Picanol, one of the weaving machine manufacturers, was among the companies that participated in KTM 2019. Picanol Turkey General Manager Gürcan Imdat, said in his statement on the fair as the manufacturer of weaving machine,’’We are gratified to have our contribution to the KTM. I hope it will grow stronger with the number of participants and visitors and also can serve the Turkish textile sector’’ by mentioning about the importance of the South and Southern Anatolian region as the main areas of the textile activities and business commercials.