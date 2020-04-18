COVID-19 impact textile industry starts functioning again

COVID-19-hit textile industry in Pakistan is gradually resuming its export business, says a report published by Gwadar Pro App.

In recent days, both government and enterprises have implemented relative measures to awake stagnant textile industry. Up to now, domestic textile mills are gradually resuming productivity in accordance with the policies of government.

Salim Ghori, the CEO of Elite Demin Mills, who has been working in denim Industry for 25 years said in an interview to Gwadar Pro that “Covid-19 was a black swan event for textile industry which no one could have predicted.”

In Pakistan, textile industry accounts for 8% of GDP and over 46% of manufacturing industry. He introduced harsh situation faced by textile industry. “Such a situation has never arisen before. Since 19th March there was rarely production of denim fabric in textile sector. We have conservatively assumed that the production could start after 31st May at least.” Ghori said.

Textile export plays an important role for Pakistan economy. “A huge chunk of textile is exported to western countries. due to Covid-19 it will have a huge impact on Pakistan’s balance of payment and we will be under huge crisis if this situation extends for a few months,” said Ghori.