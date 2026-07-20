Digital Fashion Academy and NASTEX partner to upgrade Syria’s textile skills

The collaboration will bring AI, e-commerce and digital-fashion training to manufacturers, designers and entrepreneurs seeking to rebuild Syria’s textile and apparel ecosystem.

Digital Fashion Academy has partnered with NASTEX to provide education, practical training and international expertise for Syria’s fashion and textile industry.

The collaboration will focus on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, fashion design, e-commerce, marketing and modern business practices. Its planned activities include online courses, expert talks, dedicated educational programmes and applied projects for industry professionals, companies, designers and emerging talent.

Skills become an industrial constraint

Syria has a long-established textile and garment tradition, but rebuilding competitiveness requires more than restoring machinery and production capacity. Companies increasingly need capabilities in digital product development, online sales, data-driven marketing, automation and AI-supported design.

Digital Fashion Academy specialises in fashion business, digital commerce, technology, marketing and AI training. Through the partnership, it aims to connect Syrian participants with international executives, consultants and technology specialists.

For manufacturers, relevant applications could include faster trend research, digital collection planning, automated content creation, demand analysis and more efficient communication with buyers. Designers and smaller brands may gain greater value from e-commerce, digital marketing and direct-to-consumer capabilities.

NASTEX provides the industry platform

NASTEX positions itself as a broad textile, furnishings and interior-design exhibition in Damascus, connecting machinery suppliers, fibre and yarn producers, fabric manufacturers, garment companies, technology vendors and investors.

The event’s industrial zone includes textile machinery, production lines, recycling, packaging, enterprise-resource-planning systems and AI applications. Organisers report plans for more than 300 exhibitors from over 25 countries across a 150,000-square-metre exhibition area.

This gives the training partnership a route to engage both creative professionals and factory decision-makers rather than operating as a standalone academic initiative.

Execution will determine impact

Neither organisation has disclosed enrolment targets, programme duration, certification arrangements, investment value or participating company numbers.

The key test will be whether the partnership converts general digital awareness into factory-level and commercial capabilities. Measurable outcomes should include trained professionals, adopted digital workflows, export-ready collections, online sales growth and stronger links between Syrian manufacturers and international markets. Without those results, the initiative risks remaining promotional rather than transformational.