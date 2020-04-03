Drastic Results of Covid-19 influencing the cotton supply chain

The impact of Covid-19 would be on the cotton industry, but the fast-moving pandemic has injected a tremendous amount of uncertainty into every link of the global supply chain. Millions of people are self-isolating and the cotton and textile business is at a virtual standstill.

As many businesses have been required to slowdown or close for the consideration of public health, manufacturing and supply chain activity in Asia and Southeast Asia have decelerated as orders have slowed or have been cancelled — and things could get much worse in the coming months. The global production estimate for the 2019/20 season remains unchanged at 25.9 million tonnes while our consumption estimate has been revised downward to 24.6 million tonnes.