EFI Reggiani licenses Mezzera machinery to Danitech in multi-year deal

The agreement shifts global manufacturing and sales of Mezzera finishing equipment to Danitech while preserving EFI Reggiani support for the existing installed base.

EFI Reggiani has signed a multi-year licensing and manufacturing agreement with Danitech Group covering the full Mezzera and Jaeggli textile-finishing machinery portfolio.

Under the arrangement, Danitech Engineering and Solutions in Italy and Suzhou Danitech Intelligent Technology in China gain worldwide rights to manufacture, market, sell, install and service Mezzera equipment. The range includes washing and bleaching lines, singeing machines, jiggers and Jaeggli yarn-mercerising systems.

Manufacturing shifts to Danitech

New equipment will be marketed under the “Mezzera by Danitech” brand. EFI Reggiani said a comprehensive technical handover is intended to ensure that machines continue to meet Mezzera’s original engineering specifications and quality standards.

Danitech will use manufacturing capacity in both Italy and China, giving the business a combination of European engineering and more localised production for Asian customers. The partners expect the structure to improve pricing competitiveness while maintaining continuity in design and technology.

Existing customers retain EFI support

The agreement separates responsibility for the installed base from future machinery sales. EFI Reggiani will continue supplying spare parts, service and after-sales support for Mezzera machines already operating in the market.

Danitech will assume full lifecycle support for newly supplied “Mezzera by Danitech” equipment. The deal includes a dedicated long-term supply arrangement for original spare parts, with reserved-volume pricing for Danitech throughout the agreement period.

Asia becomes the growth priority

The partners highlighted Asia, particularly Greater China, as a central expansion market. Suzhou Danitech will hold full sales rights in Greater China and provide local production, installation and faster after-sales service.

For textile mills, the commercial proposition is a broader integrated-finishing portfolio supported by regional manufacturing and service capability. However, neither company disclosed the agreement’s financial value, expected machinery volumes, manufacturing allocation or quantified environmental improvements.

The next test will be whether Danitech can expand Mezzera’s market reach without weakening engineering consistency or service quality. Successful execution could strengthen competition in continuous preparation, washing, bleaching and yarn-finishing machinery, particularly across Asia’s large processing markets.