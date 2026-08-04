EU imposes duties of up to 67.6% on Chinese polyamide yarn

The measure protects European nylon-yarn producers, but may sharply raise input costs for the region’s hosiery, sportswear, swimwear and warp-knitting industries.

The European Union has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of 60% to 67.6% on specified polyamide—commonly called nylon—yarns imported from China. The duties took effect on July 29, 2026, following an investigation that concluded Chinese material was entering the EU at dumped prices and causing material injury to domestic producers.

Rates vary by producer

Fujian Eversun Jinjiang and three related producers face a 60% duty. Five companies in the Highsun group are subject to 67.6%, while other cooperating Chinese exporters listed in the regulation receive a 62.2% rate. Unlisted exporters face the maximum 67.6% duty.

Access to a company-specific rate requires a correctly completed commercial invoice identifying the manufacturer and its TARIC code. Without this documentation, customs authorities will apply the country-wide maximum rate.

The measure covers synthetic continuous-filament yarns of aliphatic polyamides not packaged for retail sale, including specified textured, non-textured, twisted and cabled yarns under CN codes 5402 31 00, 5402 45 00, 5402 51 00 and 5402 61 00.

Brussels finds material injury

Chinese imports increased 14% between 2022 and the investigation period, reaching 21,183 tonnes. Their estimated EU market share rose from 19–21% to 25–29%, while average import prices declined 20% to €3,300 per tonne. The Commission calculated price-undercutting margins of 42.4–48.2%.

Over the same period, EU production fell 25%, domestic sales declined 22% and employment dropped 10%. The industry moved from marginal profitability in 2022 to losses of approximately 4.1–4.6% during the investigation period. The sector employs around 2,000 people across Croatia, Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Spain, serving an EU market worth about €400 million.

Costs move downstream

European hosiery, knitting and fabric producers warned that the duties could raise raw-material costs and encourage imports of finished textiles instead of yarn. The Commission rejected these objections as insufficiently substantiated.

Importers must now review yarn classifications, supplier identities, invoices and landed costs. The next market signal will be whether EU yarn producers recover volume—or Chinese supply shifts into downstream fabrics and garments or through alternative exporting countries.