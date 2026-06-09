Global meeting of textile technologies, ITM 2026, attracts great interest

With 59 countries, over 1,000 companies and company representatives, and a record number of visitors from nearly 100 countries, it opened its doors

ITM 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious organizations in the field of textile technologies, opened its doors with the participation of over 1,000 companies and company representatives from 59 countries, as well as thousands of professional visitors from nearly 100 country. Attracting thousands of international visitors on its first day, ITM 2026 once again demonstrated its status as a global meeting point for the textile industry with its advanced technologies on display, newly established business connections, and record-breaking international participation.

High Interest to ITM 2026 from Sector Unions and Associations

The opening ceremony of ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2026 Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition, organized by Teknik Fuarcılık Inc. and Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. in cooperation with TEMSAD between June 9-13, was held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center. The opening ceremony was attended by the presidents of associations and unions from Türkiye and around the world, as well as senior executives of many local and foreign companies.

“Our ITM 2026 Exhibition, Combined with Our 30th Anniversary Enthusiasm, will Shape the Future of Industry” Necip Güney, Chairman of the Board of Teknik Fuarcılık, stated that they were very pleased that international visitors from nearly 1000 countries came to the ITM 2026 Exhibition despite it being the first day of the exhibition. Stating that thousands of professional visitors and global investors will visit the ITM 2026 Exhibition over the course of 5 days, Güney said the following:

“As Teknik Fuarcılık, in this special period where we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, we see ITM 2026 as one of the most important gatherings that will shape the future of our sector. Given the intense interest, we will be hosting thousands of international visitors from Europe to Asia, from the Middle East to North Africa, from Turkic Republics to the Balkans at our exhibition over the course of 5 days. Thanks to Istanbul’s strategic location and the international strength of our exhibition, we will make valuable contributions to our exhibitors’ access to new markets and the establishment of lasting business connections. As the ITM Organization team, we work with great dedication to ensure the flawless execution of our exhibition. The increase in the number of participants and visitors each year shows that our efforts have not been in vain. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all industry stakeholders who contributed to this success, especially to the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Tüyap, Mr. Bülent Ünal, and all my team members. I also extend my gratitude to our valuable exhibitors and visitors who traveled from miles away to witness this great gathering in our country.”

The Address for World Launches in Textile Technologies

Held in 11 halls covering an area of ​​110 thousand square meters, the ITM 2026 Exhibition will be the venue for the world launches of the latest technologies that will shape the future of textile production. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products, from yarn production technologies to weaving and knitting machines, from dyeing and finishing lines to digital textile printing technologies.

Exhibitor companies will showcase high-efficiency production systems, energy-saving machines, automation and digitalization-focused solutions, and sustainable production technologies to visitors. In addition, innovations shaping the future of the sector, such as AI-powered production systems, smart factory applications, data-driven production management, and environmentally friendly production technologies, will be among the highlights of the exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to examine the latest technologies that make production processes more efficient, sustainable, and competitive, and to receive direct information from experts. Furthermore, industry professionals will have the chance to experience next-generation R&D solutions firsthand by seeing the machines in operation.

Five Days Full of New Business Connections and Investment Opportunities

ITM 2026 will be more than just a exhibition; it will be a hub for new investments, strategic partnerships, and technological transformation. B2B meetings held within the scope of the exhibition will provide companies with the opportunity to establish long-term business connections and create new sales opportunities. It will generate high business volume thanks to billion-dollar machinery purchases by global investors and purchasing delegations from countries with intensive textile production such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India, and Egypt. ITM 2026, which will create a strong foundation for new partnerships, trade agreements, and sectoral collaborations, will give a significant boost to both the Turkish textile machinery sector and the global market.

Istanbul’s Strategic Location and Ease of Visa Procedures Increase International Participation

In recent years, geopolitical developments and increasing visa restrictions on a global scale have made access to trade fairs in Europe difficult for many manufacturers and investors. Istanbul, easily accessible from Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and the Turkic Republics, will significantly strengthen ITM 2026 thanks to its geographical location and transportation advantages. Furthermore, the fact that many countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have visa exemption or simplified visa processes with Türkiye will ensure an increase in the number of international visitors to ITM 2026.

Heart of the Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Sector will Beat at HIGHTEX

HIGHTEX 2026 International Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Exhibition, held concurrently with ITM 2026, will bring together the sector’s most important manufacturers, technology providers, and investors in Istanbul. As Türkiye’s first and only technical textiles and nonwoven exhibition, HIGHTEX 2026 will host a very wide range of products and technologies, from medical textiles to hygiene products, protective textiles to filtration systems, geotextiles to automotive textiles, composite materials to advanced nonwoven applications. Participating companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions to international buyers, while visitors will have the opportunity to closely examine products that will shape the future of the sector.

HIGHTEX 2026 will not only be a platform for introducing new technologies; it will also stand out as a powerful trade center where international collaborations are developed, new markets are accessed, and investment opportunities are evaluated.