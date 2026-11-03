Groz-Beckert unveils next-generation energy-efficient needle technologies, advanced carding solutions and AI innovations at ITMA Asia 2026

The German textile technology specialist will introduce precision components across six manufacturing sectors, targeting lower energy consumption, improved machine productivity and greater processing reliability.

German textile machinery components manufacturer Groz-Beckert will present innovations across knitting, weaving, nonwovens, sewing, tufting and spinning at ITMA Asia + CITME 2026, scheduled for November 20–24 in Shanghai, China.

Exhibiting in Hall 4.1, Booth D41, the company will highlight energy-efficient needles, specialised carding components, advanced sewing technologies and AI-powered customer services.

Knitting Innovations Target Energy and Fabric Quality

Groz-Beckert’s LCmax circular knitting needles feature wave-shaped shanks designed to reduce friction and energy consumption while maintaining knitting performance.

For flat knitting, the SAN TT needle targets tight-loop structures used in technical and medical textiles, while the new SAN FY handles uneven effect yarns.

Working with SINOTEX, Groz-Beckert will demonstrate fine-gauge knitted collars using its Vosa Spec. 89.50-45 G016 needle.

The company will also introduce an AI-powered WeChat chatbot in China for product information and pricing enquiries.

Carding and Nonwovens Gain New Components

For spinning mills, Groz-Beckert will introduce a maintenance-free, energy-saving cylinder wire, designed to extend service life, improve card output and reduce maintenance expenditure.

Additional developments include high-PPSI revolving tops for fine yarn processing and redesigned stationary flats.

In nonwovens, the company will showcase Litespeed felting needles, CB-Barb needles and SiroLock plus card clothing.

Its weaving portfolio will emphasise precision components for glass-fibre fabrics used in printed circuit boards and other technical applications.

Sewing Solutions Address Demanding Materials

The sewing portfolio includes SAN 5.2 needles for airbags, SAN 6 for denim and SAN 10/10 XS for delicate fabrics.

The new Litespeed sewing needle targets heat-intensive, high-speed operations and multilayer materials.

Groz-Beckert will also present its established Gauge Part system for tufted carpets and artificial turf.

The company has not disclosed quantified energy or productivity gains for these latest developments.

For textile manufacturers, the commercial test will be whether these components deliver measurable improvements in energy consumption, needle life, fabric quality, machine efficiency and maintenance costs under actual production conditions.