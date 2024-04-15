Heimtextil previews immersive textile installation planned for 2025 show

Heimtextil has teamed with Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola on a design showcase that will be featured at next year’s international expo for home and contract textiles.

Urquiola’s curated interior design installation will focus on ready-made textiles, emphasizing hospitality and design. Named “Among-us,” the new showcase will place human experience at its core. It is being crafted to offer a convergence of vision, innovation and sustainability.

“’Among-us’ will be an installation that will propose our vision and open a larger conversation inside and outside the industry, including topics such as sustainability in materials, conviviality, and the perception between virtual and reality,” Urquiola said during a preview event for Milan Design Week.

The sustainability aspect of the installation will emphasize regenerative materials, spotlighting tangible examples of sustainable practices that foster innovation.

“Urquiola’s visionary approach perfectly complements our mission to inspire, convey knowledge, and drive the business viability of the global textiles industry forward,” said Olaf Schmidt, VP of textiles & textile technologies, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

Next year’s edition of Heimtextil will take place Jan. 14 to 17.