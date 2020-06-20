How we will live in future: Heimtextil trend council sets down guiding principles for 2021/22

Never has looking into the future been of as much interest as it is at present. The corona crisis is changing our future with huge societal and economic consequences. Markets are changing drastically and our coexistence is also undergoing fundamental changes. The Heimtextil Trend Council recently had an online meeting to forecast how the crisis is influencing interior design, which innovations will enrich our lives in future and which trend themes we will focus on over the next year.

Every year, the Heimtextil Trend Council’s meeting in the spring marks the launch of preparations for next January’s trade fair. At the same time, the trend researchers give an initial glimpse into where the interior design journey will take us next season. This year – right in the middle of the peak phase of the global corona pandemic – the meeting took place in special circumstances. In a series of video conferences at the end of March and intensive rounds of bilateral exchanges in the weeks that followed, the trend researchers and those responsible for the trade fair laid the foundations for the global trend analysis.

Trends with a Scandinavian touch

Once again, the Trend Council comprised the three internationally renowned agencies SPOTT Trends & Business (Denmark), FranklinTill (United Kingdom) and Stijlinstituut Amsterdam (Netherlands). For the first time, Anja Bisgaard Gaede and her team from SPOTT Trends & Business are in charge of the project, thereby lending the Heimtextil Trends a Scandinavian touch. In addition to the conception of the Trend Space, the Danes’ range of responsibilities include the compilation of the Heimtextil Trend Book, which is used as a work tool by textile producers, interior designers and decorators in creating their new collections and furnishing concepts.

Effects on interior design

‘Across all sectors, the current situation means that retailers and industry are facing what are probably the greatest challenges our society has had to overcome in peacetime. The situation is emotional and has far-reaching implications for our way of furnishing and living’, explains Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt. ‘In its function as a global trend barometer, Heimtextil is charged with and always strives to recognise, name and outline what is likely to happen in the future at an early stage. Even in these turbulent times, our trend researchers do not have a much sought-after crystalball. Instead, they observe the global markets and use the methods and tools of trend and future research’.

New: Digital Innovation Lab

During the video conferencing session, the trend researcher identified four design and colour trends that will be showcased in the Trend Space in hall 3.0 at the upcoming Heimtextil using exhibitors’ products. Visitors to the space will experience an exciting première in the form of the new Digital Innovation Lab. It highlights the possibilities and additional market opportunities of a complete digital textile value chain, from the design to the purely virtual product used by the end consumer. Furthermore, the ‘Future Materials Library’, launched at last year’s Heimtextil, will be continued in the coming season and once again curated by FranklinTill. The library showcases a range of selected, innovative materials with a sustainable basis and thus demonstrates their specific potential for applications in the field of interior design. Recent examples include a veneer made from the bracts of Mexican corn and a vegan wool alternative made from cellulose fibres sourced from pineapple leaves, as well as many other material samples. The trend researchers also agreed with the trade fair organisers to continue the Material Manifesto and to use resource-saving materials in the planning of the Trend Space.

Recognised instrument for the industry

The Heimtextil Trends, which Messe Frankfurt has been announcing annually for more than 30 years, are regarded as a trendsetting instrument for the global textile furnishing sector and the Heimtextil flagship project. The overall concept includes a large service package for manufacturers, users and dealers: Messe Frankfurt first invites the sector to prepare early for the upcoming season at a preview presentation in late summer. The designers responsible present the new Heimtextil Trend Book as part of this event, including current colour combinations and in-depth information on the individual design trends. Exhibitors at Heimtextil will receive this publication ahead of the trade fair as a valuable orientation aid for product design and collection building. During the trade fair, the Heimtextil Trend Space in hall 3.0 presents a unique opportunity to gain an overview of the state-of-the-art in the textiles interior design of tomorrow. The trend information and inspirations on display here are unparalleled worldwide in their depth and scope.