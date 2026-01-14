Indonesia to Launch New State-Owned Textile Enterprise Backed by $6 Billion to Counter US Tariff Risks

Indonesia will establish a new state-owned enterprise (SOE) dedicated to textiles.

The move positions textiles as a frontline industry in Indonesia’s response to escalating US tariff pressures on global apparel and textile trade.

Rather than rescuing legacy firms, the government aims to build a modern, future-ready textile champion from scratch.

To support the initiative, Indonesia has earmarked USD 6 billion via Danantara, the country’s investment and sovereign wealth manager.

Funds will be deployed toward:

Procurement of advanced capital goods

Adoption of new manufacturing technologies

Export expansion across textile and garment segments

The government has finalized a preliminary study and is developing a national textile roadmap with a bold objective:

Increase textile exports from USD 4 billion to USD 40 billion within 10 years

Deepen domestic value chains , particularly in weak segments: Yarn Fabric Dyeing Printing Finishing

The new SOE is expected to act as a catalyst for industrial upgrading, filling structural gaps that currently force reliance on imports or fragmented private capacity.

Indonesia’s move signals a shift toward state-led industrial deepening, not just trade defense. Key implications include:

A push toward vertical integration in textiles

in textiles Accelerated technology modernization

Strategic use of sovereign capital to build export resilience

Alignment with broader industrial sovereignty goals

If executed effectively, the textile SOE could reshape Indonesia’s position in global apparel sourcing—moving from cost-based competition toward scale, technology, and value-chain control.