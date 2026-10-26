9th Inspiring Change and 6th Create2Inspire 2026

Discussing Possibilities to Conquer Challenges with Innovative and Sustainable Solutions.

The 9th International Inspiring Change Conference (ICC) 2026 marks a bold step into a new decade of dialogue, disruption, and decisive action for a truly sustainable textile future.

Tool place on October 14, 2026 at the Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore, this landmark edition convenes global leaders, visionary innovators, and industry changemakers to accelerate the transition toward a regenerative and circular textile economy.

Curated by TEXtalks International, ICC 2026 will spotlight breakthrough technologies, responsible business models, and forward-looking policies that drive resilient, ethical growth across the value chain.

Through high-impact sessions, candid expert dialogues, and purposeful networking, participants will gain actionable insights, build powerful partnerships, and co-create solutions that address the industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

As the textile sector confronts unprecedented environmental and social imperatives, the time for incremental change has passed. ICC 2026 is more than a conference — it is a collective call to courage and conviction.

Create2Inspire 2026 – 6th Student Fashion Design Competition

TEXtalks International organized Create2Inspire 2026 , the Student Design Competition (Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore). Create2Inspire exhibited the phenomenal talent of the students trying to inspire the world with their creative work. This competition provided a fresher perspective from the participants on how fashion can be inspiring. The winning students/ institutions received first prize of Rs. 300,000 won by PTUT, Second Prize of Rs. 150,000 won by NTU and the Third Prize of Rs. 100,000 won by University of Kamalia.