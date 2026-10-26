20 Years of TEXtalks: Connecting Textile Minds. One mission. Endless conversations.

Since 2006, TEXtalks has been the trusted voice of the textile industry — delivering insights, innovations, and connections that matter.

From our international magazine and 24/7 news portal to the Inspiring Change Conference and beyond, we’ve walked alongside manufacturers, brands, technologists, policymakers, and innovators through every shift in the industry.

This milestone belongs to you — our readers, partners, advertisers, and industry friends who have trusted us, challenged us, and grown with us. Here’s to the next 20 years of innovation with impact, collaboration across the value chain, and stories that shape the future of textiles.