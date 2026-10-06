Interloop joins Fashion for Good to support textile innovation and collaborative pilots

The partnership brings Pakistan’s manufacturing expertise into technology scouting and validation, with commercial adoption subject to further assessment.

Interloop has joined Fashion for Good as an innovation partner, gaining a seat on its Innovation Committee and a role in shaping technology-scouting priorities. The Faisalabad-based manufacturer will participate in foundational projects and collaborative pilots connecting suppliers with innovators, brands and funders, according to an October 5 report by Just Style.

Manufacturing experience enters technology assessment

The arrangement will enable Interloop to assess emerging solutions for technical readiness, expected impact and relevance to its operations before considering implementation.

Chief Marketing Officer Faryal Sadiq described the objective as helping promising ideas become solutions that work at scale, while learning from other innovators and industry partners. The report does not name initial pilots, disclose a partnership budget or provide an implementation timetable.

Interloop manufactures hosiery, denim, knitted apparel and seamless activewear. Its services also include material innovation, product development and digital design, alongside its LoopTrace supply-chain traceability tool. These capabilities provide several potential areas for testing new technologies within manufacturing operations.

Validation precedes commercial adoption

Fashion for Good’s innovation platform covers materials, processing chemistry and machinery, end-of-use systems and traceability. Its approach combines scouting and screening with consortium projects that test performance and quantify impact, followed by support for technologies ready to scale.

The organisation says collaboration allows partners to share research costs and lessons, supported by project management and connections to funding networks. Participation therefore establishes a route to evaluation and collaboration; it does not itself demonstrate that a technology has achieved commercial viability.

Existing recycling collaboration provides context

Interloop already describes a textile-to-textile recycling initiative with Reverse Resources and Pakistan’s National Textile University. The project addresses waste management, recycled-product quality and digitally verifiable traceability, with support from Fashion for Good and Global Fashion Agenda’s Circular Fashion Partnership.

Looking ahead, the partnership’s significance for Pakistan will become clearer as specific pilots, measured results and adoption decisions emerge. It gives a major domestic manufacturer a formal role in evaluating innovations that could influence future textile production and sourcing.