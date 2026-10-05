Luxury womenswear resale highlights durability, design recognition and pricing transparency

Resale growth gives fashion businesses another measure of product demand, but market expansion does not establish how much individual garments retain in value.

Luxury womenswear’s second life is attracting greater commercial attention as resale platforms expand and shoppers search for specific designers and collections. An October 4 CEOWORLD article identifies garment condition, construction and recognisable design as factors supporting resale appeal, although it provides no garment-level transaction dataset or value-retention rankings.

Market growth needs a clear benchmark

ThredUp’s 2026 Resale Report, conducted by GlobalData, projects the global secondhand apparel market will reach $393 billion by 2030, growing twice as fast as the overall apparel market. Its research combines market modelling with a January–February 2026 survey of 3,268 US adults and responses from 50 leading US fashion retailers and brands.

That published methodology differs from CEOWORLD’s reference to a 120,000-person survey conducted in August and October 2026. The CEOWORLD article does not link supporting survey documentation, limiting verification of its consumer percentages. Its approximately $400 billion forecast also concerns secondhand apparel broadly, rather than luxury womenswear specifically.

Designer-specific demand becomes visible

The RealReal’s August 2026 report offers platform-level evidence of demand for identifiable fashion eras. Saved searches increased 650% for “Phoebe Philo Celine,” 400% for “Nicolas Ghesquière Balenciaga” and 375% for “Marc Jacobs Louis Vuitton.” Vintage demand on the platform rose 432% from 2020, while decade-specific saved searches increased 135% year on year.

These figures measure search activity and platform demand; they do not establish equivalent increases in selling prices or seller proceeds.

Physical condition remains commercially relevant

CEOWORLD highlights pilling, fading, stains, damaged fastenings and alterations as constraints on garment resale. It also identifies seams, linings and shape retention as construction features that influence presentation after wear. Clothing’s size requirements further restrict the potential buyer pool.

Looking ahead, brands and manufacturers can use completed resale transactions alongside condition assessments to inform durability and repair decisions. The practical opportunity is stronger product longevity and better demand intelligence; resale growth alone cannot demonstrate that a garment will preserve its original purchase value.