Home Videos Lieven Beke talks about Picanol’s comprehensive weaving technologies at ITM 2026 Lieven Beke talks about Picanol’s comprehensive weaving technologies at ITM 2026 June 30, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Matteo Mutti talks about ITEMA iSAVER® resource optimization and future trends in weaving technology Enrico Verga and Gianluca Macchi talk about Konica’s advancements and strategy in keeping up with the global market situation. Francesco Nozza talks about Epson’s ML-18000 printer and advanced digital printing solutions at ITM Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment