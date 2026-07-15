Better Yarn, Happier Customers, No Quality Complaints since Installation of USTER® RSO 3D at Ibrahim Fibres

🚀 Zero Quality Complaints Since Installation: Ibrahim Fibres Elevates Yarn Excellence with USTER® RSO 3D

How real-time spindle-level monitoring delivers premium yarn, reduced waste, and delighted customers across weaving and knitting.

Ibrahim Fibres Limited has taken a major step forward in quality assurance with the installation of USTER® RSO 3D at Textile Plant No. 1. Commissioned as part of a complete plant upgrade, the system is already delivering powerful results.

In an exclusive conversation with Tariq Nazir, GM-TP1, he shared how the intelligent integration of Uster Sentinel, Uster Quantum 4.0, and spindle-identified on winding machines has created a proactive quality control loop from ring spinning to winding.

Key outcomes since installation:

✅ Zero quality-related complaints from customers

✅ Defective cops detected and automatically ejected before winding — sharply reducing clearer cuts and winding stops

✅ Precise spindle-level quality mapping for faster troubleshooting and targeted maintenance

✅ Reduction in hard waste, improving raw material utilization

✅ Stronger downstream performance: fewer warping breakages, improved fabric quality, and repeat orders from weaving customers. Knitting customers report uniform fabric with no variations.

This is more than monitoring — it’s preventive quality control that protects both efficiency and reputation.

A strong example of how Pakistani spinners are leveraging advanced technology to meet the highest international standards.

