Japan advances thermal textile innovation with radiative cooling membranes and lightweight insulation fibres

Japanese manufacturers are commercialising advanced textile technologies that reduce cooling demand in buildings and deliver lightweight thermal insulation for performance apparel, creating new opportunities in technical textiles.

Japanese textile companies are developing innovative heat-management materials for applications ranging from energy-efficient architectural membranes to high-performance outdoor clothing.

Two developments highlighted by Specialty Fabrics Review involve Kanbo Pras Corporation’s REI KEEP cooling membrane and TA FRONTIER’s OCTAIR synthetic insulation fibre.

Radiative Cooling Reduces Heat by 10°C

Osaka-based Kanbo Pras has developed REI KEEP using SPACECOOL technology, which combines solar reflection with radiative cooling to dissipate heat without consuming electricity.

Comparative tests demonstrated approximately 10°C lower apparent temperatures inside tents incorporating the material compared with conventional alternatives.

REI KEEP is available on polyester and glass-fibre substrates for industrial tents, architectural structures and equipment protection.

The technology was installed at the 2025 Osaka World Expo and a 3,200-square-metre covered tennis facility at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

A subsequent assessment by SPACECOOL and Ritsumeikan University indicated potential 35–40% reductions in air-conditioning cooling loads compared with translucent conventional membranes under evaluated summer conditions. These results combine field measurements and modelling rather than verified annual electricity savings.

OCTAIR Offers Lightweight Down Alternative

TA FRONTIER, formerly Teijin Frontier, has developed OCTAIR, a polyester insulation fibre featuring a hollow, eight-fin cross-section.

The engineered structure traps air, providing thermal insulation while maintaining lightweight construction and compressibility.

Manufacturer demonstrations show that OCTAIR can compress to approximately one-third of its original volume and recover its loft.

Importantly, the fibre can be processed using existing down-filling machinery, reducing equipment modification requirements.

Alternative constructions incorporate recycled polyester through ECOPET or partially bio-based polymers through SOLOTEX.

Manufacturing Expansion Planned for 2027

TA FRONTIER has announced an investment of several hundred million yen to expand OCTAIR production at its Matsuyama plant, with new equipment scheduled to begin operating in March 2027.

The expansion targets growing demand for synthetic alternatives to natural down in apparel and bedding.

For textile manufacturers, both innovations demonstrate opportunities to develop higher-value functional materials.

The next commercial test will be verifying thermal performance, durability, production costs and energy savings across industrial-scale applications.