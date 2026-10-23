KARL MAYER’s Collection of WovenLike Weft-insertion WARP KNITS for ITMA ASIA 2026

WovenLike WARP KNITS are considered highly promising in the fashion industry. They look similar to woven fabrics but combine this appearance with the typical advantages of warp knitted textiles: high production efficiency, ease of care, freedom of movement, and wrinkle resistance. Another advantage comes from the manufacturing process: Unlike weaving, warp knitting does not require finishing and therefore does not require wastewater treatment.

Two- and three-bar tricot machines, as well as the TM WEFT, are used to produce WovenLike WARP KNITS.

The warp knitting machine with weft-insertion is particularly in demand when it comes to the efficient processing of challenging materials, such as effect yarns, linen, or acetate fibers.

How versatile the TM WEFT is can be seen in a trend collection that was put together specifically for ITMA ASIA at KARL MAYER‘s TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER. It includes two deliberately contrasting fabric series:

dense, textured fabrics with sophisticated surfaces for fall and winter

feather-light items made from fine yarns in the style of crinkle chiffon, which are in demand, among other things, for Muslim women’s clothing

Texture meets comfort

These dense fabrics combine warmth and a fashionable look with surprising effects. Each fabric adds its own unique touch.

LYCRA® T400® gives a crêpe fabric freedom of movement and an excellent fit. Metallic yarn adds exciting accents to a delicate bouclé look. In a further textile solution, the closed surface is partially opened using the burnout technique. The result is a floral design whose expressive appearance is reminiscent of naïve painting.

Lightness you can see and feel

The second collection offers a deliberate contrast. The chiffon-style fabrics feature crepe-like textured surfaces, a flowing drape, and a subtle interplay of semi-transparency. Their defining characteristic, however, is their lightness. The lightest version weighs just 63 g/m².

Different materials define the look and feel: Acetate provides sheen and a cool, smooth feel, while viscose offers a soft shimmer and a natural feel against the skin.

The lightweight collection also includes a fabric with a cotton blend. Rather than relying on crinkle effects, this fabric features a clean, straight-lined striped pattern.

See, feel, discuss

This versatile collection can be viewed and experienced at ITMA ASIA 2026. Its presentation, as well as expert discussions on its manufacturing, design options, and potential applications, will take place at:

the KARL MAYER booths at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai: Hall 4.1/C18 for WARP KNIT, Hall 3/A24 for WARP PREP

a product show hosted by KARL MAYER (China) in Changzhou during the trade show

More Flexibility for Fashion

In parallel with this distinctive collection, KARL MAYER has specifically further developed the TM WEFT for applications in fashion and apparel. A key upgrade is the new E 36 gauge, which enables the production of even finer fabrics.

In addition, an EL pattern drive has been added, enabling greater flexibility and speed when patterning. Improvements have also been made to thread tension: it is now continuously regulated rather than controlled. This simplifies handling and creates optimal conditions for consistently high fabric quality.

Experience the New TM WEFT Live

The TM WEFT will demonstrate how these optimizations pay off in practice at the ITMA ASIA Product Show at KARL MAYER (China). There, it will showcase its performance for demanding fashion and apparel applications live.