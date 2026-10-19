Saurer at IGATEX 2026: Answering market needs for flexibility and saving resources in volatile times

The textile industry is facing unprecedented challenges: geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and pandemics can change market conditions overnight. Today, flexibility is no longer an option, but a survival strategy. Saving resources has become second nature for the spinners; higher material utilization and energy-efficient machinery are a necessity. Saurer Group highlighted its adaptable machine portfolio and flexible spinning solutions from bale to yarn at IGATEX 2026 in Hall 3, Booth 1-3-46 to 1-3-69.

Five spinning systems for flexible decisions and a wide range of materials

As the industry’s only supplier for all five end-spinning applications for staple fibres — ring spinning (Zinser 51), compact spinning (Zinser 51 Zpact FX), worsted spinning (Zinser 451), air spinning (Autoairo), and rotor spinning (Autocoro 11 and BD 8) — Saurer equips mills to design optimized, future-proof yarn production layouts while optimising space and energy requirements.





Key innovations featured at IGATEX 2026:

Saurer processes a wide range of materials on the booth – from virgin cotton to synthetics and blends as well as recycled or regenerated fibres – spinning both air and rotor yarns.

Autocoro 11 is the leading fully automated rotor-spinning machine when it comes to productivity, intelligent automation and recycling. The latest model in the Autocoro universe has again improved energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. It also has an optional Recycling Xtreme version which is particularly beneficial for recycling companies and processors of short and very short fibres. Saurer is very proud of the large number of lighthouse customers in Pakistan already trusting Autocoro.

The Saurer pre-spinning product portfolio offers several options for either mass production or flexible lots. Different combinations of opening and carding, using modern technology and digital control, ensure the best possible quality of sliver for subsequent processes in the spinning mill. At IGATEX Saurer showcased the Autocard SC 8 that features an expanded carding area and carding width along with an optimized geometry. It delivers superior sliver quality and higher productivity at reduced energy consumption — even when handling delicate recycled fibres.

Saurer exhibited for the first time in Pakistan the Zinser 51 ring-spinning machine with the new Zpact FX compact unit. The Zinser 51 remains the longest-running ring frame on the market without gauge reduction. Paired with the modular Zpact FX compact system, mills can seamlessly switch between conventional and compact spinning or add optional features to spin fashionable yarns like high-speed low-twist, Siro, or core yarns, and meet stringent low-hairiness requirements.

Increased flexibility with Texparts world-class components

Components from the Texparts product line ensure excellence in spinning. The world’s most versatile short-staple weighting arm series is available for both round (PK 2630 SE) and hexagonal support rods (PK 2630 SEH) to ensure the highest stable yarn quality. Various types of high-speed spindles are available for all applications, including the latest innovative Eshape spindle with the Spinnfinity Zero underwinding system to ensure maximum productivity. The product line is complemented by Texparts’ own range of high-speed rings. At Igatex, Texparts also showcased its RB 105 rotor bearing system, helping spinning mills achieve high-speed performance, consistent yarn quality and reliable production.

Fashionable yarns in flexible production

Thanks to the Multilot function, multiple lots can be processed simultaneously on a single machine during rotor spinning (Autocoro 11 and BD 8) or air spinning (Autoairo), allowing orders to be redistributed flexibly. Short set-up times ensure that product changes keep pace with the market. Fancynation software enables any fancy yarns to be produced on ring- and rotor-spinning machines, providing a direct lever for differentiation and new market opportunities.

Engineering the future of textiles

“Our goal is to provide textile manufacturers with scalable, resource-efficient technology,” says Cem Yalcin, Chief Sales Officer of the Saurer Group. “Through reduced power consumption, increased output per square meter, and optimized processing of recycled materials, Saurer solutions ensure long-term profitability and environmental stewardship for spinning mills worldwide.”

Saurer’s integrated portfolio, complemented by the Senses digital management platform and Sun – Service Unlimited life-cycle support, is available globally to support the modernization of textile operations.