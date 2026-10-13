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Livinguard cuts reactive dye wash-off water 32% and steam 88% in Indian trial

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The +DYE SC after-treatment reduced cotton wash-off from nine stages to six while retaining colour fastness, offering dyehouses a potentially low-capex route to lower water, energy and processing costs.

Swiss textile technology company Livinguard has demonstrated a 32% reduction in water use and 23% shorter processing time during reactive-dye wash-off using its +DYE SC after-treatment. An independent assessment commissioned by Fashion for Good and conducted by BluWin at an Indian knitwear processor also recorded an 88% reduction in steam consumption and 29% lower calculated greenhouse-gas emissions.

Nine stages fall to six
Conventional reactive dyeing requires repeated hot washes and soaping to remove hydrolysed dye that has not chemically bonded with cotton.

Livinguard +DYE SC uses a cationic after-treatment that binds to the fibre and hydrolysed dye, restricting subsequent dye release. In the trial, a nine-stage process containing two 95°C soaping baths and washes at 80–90°C was reduced to six stages, including only one 60°C warm wash.

Wash-off water consumption declined from 37.44 to 25.33 litres/kg of fabric, while processing time fell from 5.72 to 4.42 hours. Steam use dropped from 4.47 to 0.54 kWh/kg, and electricity consumption decreased 23%.

Processing cost falls sharply
Using assumed local utility prices, combined water, effluent-treatment, steam and electricity costs declined from $0.34 to $0.10/kg. Chemical and machine-time costs were excluded, although Livinguard says +DYE SC is designed to replace conventional soaping and fixing agents on a broadly cost-neutral chemical basis.

Wash and rubbing fastness remained comparable with conventional processing across the tested shades.

For dyeing and knit-processing sector, the attraction is that +DYE SC requires no new dyeing machinery, dyestuffs or major recipe changes. That makes it potentially easier to retrofit than capital-intensive low-liquor-ratio equipment.

The business case should nevertheless be validated mill by mill. The processors should compare litres/kg, steam/kg, cycle time, chemical cost, effluent load and shade reproducibility before adoption. If commercial-scale savings approach the trial results, wash-off optimisation could become one of the faster-payback routes to reducing dyehouse energy and water intensity.

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