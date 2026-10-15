Grand Opening: IGATEX Pakistan 2026 lights up Lahore with 550+ companies from 30+ countries

Pakistan’s textile and garment industry marked a major milestone today as IGATEX Pakistan 2026, the country’s biggest garment, textile machinery, and accessories exhibition, officially opened its doors at the Expo Centre Lahore.

Organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the four-day showcase (15–18 October) has drawn more than 550 companies from over 30 countries, turning the Expo Centre into a vibrant hub of technology, innovation, and business opportunity.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Government of Punjab, in the presence of Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, along with industry leaders and distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hussain described IGATEX as a vital platform for introducing modern technologies, promoting innovation, attracting investment, and strengthening Pakistan’s textile competitiveness. He noted that such international exhibitions play a key role in driving business collaboration and economic growth.

CEO Saleem Khan Tanoli welcomed the global textile community, saying the strong participation of more than 550 companies from 30+ countries reflects the growing importance of the platform. He emphasized that IGATEX aims to connect local manufacturers with world-class technology providers, foster partnerships, and support the modernization and sustainable growth of Pakistan’s textile sector.

As a pioneer exhibition of its kind in the country, IGATEX has consistently helped advance the textile and garment industry through international engagement and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. This year’s edition showcases the latest machinery, equipment, and solutions across the garment and textile value chain.

The opening day saw strong visitor interest as manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, and industry professionals explored advanced technologies and began building new business relationships. International exhibitors also used the platform to engage directly with Pakistan’s manufacturing base and assess its export potential.

With four days of live demonstrations, networking, and deal-making ahead, IGATEX Pakistan 2026 is already positioning itself as a key catalyst for technology adoption, investment, and growth in one of the country’s most important industries.