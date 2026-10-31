Mahlo to showcase AI-Powered weft straightening and smart process control at ITMA Asia 2026

German textile machinery manufacturer Mahlo is combining AI-assisted fabric distortion correction with real-time process monitoring to improve fabric quality, reduce waste and optimise energy consumption in textile finishing.

German textile machinery specialist Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG will showcase its Orthopac RVMC-20 plus weft straightening system at ITMA Asia + CITME 2026, scheduled for November 20–24 in Shanghai, China.

The technology integrates intelligent fabric alignment with automated process control, targeting improved production consistency and resource efficiency. Mahlo will exhibit alongside its Chinese operations and local partner Kuantex in Hall 7.1, Booth C22.

AI Enables Real-Time Fabric Correction

The Orthopac RVMC-20 plus incorporates two scanning units positioned at the fabric entry and exit, supported by AI-assisted control technology.

Its feed-forward control detects fabric distortions before the straightening rollers, while closed-loop control measures the corrected fabric and continuously adjusts machine settings.

This dual-control approach helps maintain consistent weft alignment at high production speeds and reduces off-quality fabric during batch changes.

Mahlo positions the system as a more economical alternative to its flagship Orthopac RXVMC-20.

Existing Orthopac RVMC-15 installations can also be retrofitted with the upgraded scanning technology.

Integrated Monitoring Targets Energy Savings

The system works alongside Mahlo’s Optipac VMC-15 process control technology, which continuously monitors:

Fabric dwell time

Weft density

Residual moisture

Exhaust air humidity

Real-time measurement enables operators to identify processing deviations, avoid excessive drying, optimise exhaust-air conditions and reduce fabric discolouration caused by prolonged heat exposure.

These capabilities are particularly relevant to stenter operations, where drying conditions, dimensional stability and energy consumption directly influence production costs.

Investment Options for Textile Finishers

Mahlo’s portfolio includes the standard RVMC-15, the upgraded RVMC-20 plus and the premium RXVMC-20 with two independent straightening modules.

For textile processing mills, the technology offers opportunities to improve fabric quality, reduce rejection rates and strengthen process consistency.

However, Mahlo has not disclosed quantified energy savings or productivity improvements for the combined system.

The next commercial test will be demonstrating measurable reductions in fabric waste, energy consumption and operating costs under actual