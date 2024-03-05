Meet the next generation: Techtextil and Texprocess hold strong appeal for young professionals and students

The textile sector has much to offer bright young people. Currently undergoing a process of transformation, the sector is characterized by a variety of creative opportunities – from digitalisation and automation to future-oriented sustainability concepts. Accordingly, Techtextil and Texprocess represent a great chance for young professionals to connect with innovative companies along the entire textile value chain. The two leading international innovation trade fairs, which are being held in parallel in Frankfurt am Main from 23 to 26 April 2024, offer numerous networking opportunities and knowledge formats for students and young professionals.

From fibres and composites to coated textiles for an unparalleled number of application areas across a wide range of industries, Techtextil provides a concentrated overview of the global innovative power of technical textiles and nonwovens and highlights the diverse areas of application for these products – from automotive to construction, fashion and medicine. At the same time, Texprocess is the international platform for the latest machines, processes and services for manufacturing garments and textile materials and a showcase for pioneering solutions ranging from sewing systems to cutting technologies.

For young professionals, this means numerous networking opportunities. Techtextil and Texprocess offer a wide range of information and networking platforms aimed specifically at young professionals, including presentations by universities, research institutes and start-ups. Additionally, the Techtextil Forum and Texprocess Forum lectures on Friday concentrate on the coming generation. “Techtextil and Texprocess focus very much on promoting young talent. We work very closely with universities, research institutes and newcomers. And the current urgency of the textile industry to attract skilled workers makes our approach even more relevant”, says Sabine Scharrer, Director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing. “As part of the concept, selected universities are being invited to the trade fairs. Many prestigious institutes have already agreed to visit the fairs along with students and to experience the innovative power of the industry for themselves”, adds Sabine Scharrer.

Campus & Research: the latest scientific findings

The two ‘Campus & Research’ areas in Halls 12.1 and 8.0 are a must for students and innovative companies. There, international universities, institutes and research facilities present not only their research expertise but also their wide range of future-oriented study and advanced training opportunities. The focus is on textiles and technologies for the manufacturing, processing and finishing of textiles. “Texprocess is the most important trade fair for ready-made garments and technical developments in textile products. At the same time, it is a melting pot for innovative developments and the latest scientific findings – and thus a magnet for students and tomorrow’s skilled workers. We are looking forward to an intensive dialogue at our stand on the latest results of the digitalisation of textile materials, 3D and 4D body scanning, numerical simulations of the interaction between clothing and the body, the handling of textiles and the automation of manufacturing processes”, says Prof. Dr. Yordan Kyosev, Chair of Development and Assembly of Textile Products, ITM, TU Dresden.

Performance Fashion Design Masterclass

The Performance Fashion Design Masterclass offers a great opportunity to be inspired by fresh approaches. Around 30 selected fashion students from renowned design schools are taking part in this challenging concept workshop. For the duration of the trade fair, they will immerse themselves in the industry, get to know innovative companies and their functional textiles and technologies and develop their own sustainable concepts for clothing and equipment. The participants will present their results on the Texprocess Forum stage at 11.00 am on 26 April 2024. With its special concept, the workshop forms a bridge between fashion students and manufacturers of functional apparel textiles on the one hand and suppliers of processing technologies and fashion labels on the other.

Start-up Stars: The innovators of tomorrow’s textile industry

This is where both exhibitors and visitors can connect with young, dynamic companies that are helping to shape tomorrow’s textile industry: In the eye-catching areas devoted to ‘Textile Production’ (Hall 12.0) and ‘Functional Materials’ (Hall 9.1) at Techtextil and ‘Textile Processing Technologies’ (Hall 8.0) at Texprocess, international start-ups present their innovations and business solutions with the aim of gaining partners and making new contacts:

“Esenca is taking part in Texprocess as the fair stands for textile innovations in the field of process automation and digitalisation. Our presentation at the fair of our new AI-aided, digital body-size measurement system, which includes a recommendation for the right garment size, is precisely in line with these focal-point topics – with process cost savings in the workwear industry with all its diverse business models, as well as in the e‑commerce sector of the fashion industry”, says Philipp Lehmkuhl, Managing Director, Esenca Digital Workwear.

“As a french start-up, Recyc’Elit is excited to be part of Techtextil where the global innovative power of technical textiles and nonwovens becomes visible. We are excited to present our innovative separative recycling technology, enabling to give an endless life to all end-of-life complex polyester-based textiles by obtaining virgin quality recycled PET resin usable in textile application (textile-to-textile) and separated non degraded co-materials”, says Dr. Raouf Medimagh, Co-founder and CTO of Recyc’Elit.

Techtextil Forum and Texprocess Forum for young professionals

On the last day of the fair, the Techtextil Forum and the Texprocess Forum will also spotlight young professionals. With the presentation of the results of the masterclass and information on training and further education formats, the focus will be on the interests and needs of students, as well as career newcomers and people changing careers. These two knowledge and networking formats are aimed specifically at newcomers to the industry. There, recruiting companies have the opportunity to get to know the issues, mindset and driving forces of the younger generation and to connect with the participants. The complete line-up can be viewed shortly before the trade fair in the online event calendars of Techtextil and Texprocess.