New product launch marks 25 years of the James Heal Titan Tensile Tester

UK-based textile testing solutions provider James Heal has launched two new instruments in its tensile and compression testing range, marking 25 years of innovation since their first Titan universal testing machine was developed in 1999.

Having seen sustained growth in the market for personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly safety workwear, equipment and footwear, James Heal designed the Titan 25 to meet demand for quality testing products that require higher capacity tests. In addition, the company has experienced increasing demand in testing solutions for wider sporting, industrial and transportation applications, which also influenced the decision to develop higher capacity test instrumentation.



The brand-new Titan 25 is the highest capacity universal testing machine to join the range capable of tests up to 25kN, while the 10kN Titan 10 has been newly refined. Designed with the user at their core, the new instruments offer efficiencies through automation, quick change connections for tooling with compatibility across the range, upgraded software, plus enhanced safety features.



These versatile dual column instruments enable testing on larger specimens across a wide range of tensile and compression tests. Load cells from 100N to 25kN allow testing to as low as 2N giving laboratories maximum flexibility and return for their investment.



Simple to use, the new Titan testers have over 750 pre-loaded standard procedures in the TestWise software, with the option for users to customise and save their own standards. The software automatically sets parameters for each selected test, reducing set up time and eliminating user error.



Peter Goodwin, Technical Specialist at James Heal comments, “TestWise software is so easy to use that minimal training is needed, so lab technicians can start work straight away. Quick set up means improved productivity for the laboratory, enabling faster throughput of testing.”



The ever-popular Titan 5 single column 5kN tester meanwhile, has also benefited from the enhanced TestWise software and standards, with adapters available to make tooling compatible across the entire Titan range.



James Heal Commercial Director, Samantha Tissington adds, “Celebrating 25 years since the first model Titan1 debuted in 1999, we are extremely excited to be announcing the launch of these new universal testing machines at Techtextil. The new Titan dual column testers complement our extensive range of instruments that cover aspects of testing quality, durability and performance across a vast spectrum of products and industries, with applications no longer limited to just textiles for apparel and homewares, for example.



At James Heal we are immensely proud of the innovation and longevity of our instruments, with many still in operation over 20 years from being made, helped by regular servicing and calibration by our team of expert engineers who travel worldwide to keep our customers’ lab equipment in peak condition.”



Established in Halifax, West Yorkshire in 1872, James Heal design and manufacture premium quality textile testing instruments, which are exported globally, along with test materials and consumables for accurate, reliable testing.