Pakistan launches green finance toolkit for textile SMEs

The SBP–WWF initiative translates Pakistan’s Green Taxonomy into factory-level metrics and investment options, potentially linking textile decarbonisation more directly with bank finance.

The State Bank of Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan have launched an SME Green Transition Toolkit for the Textile Sector, designed to help banks assess textile companies’ environmental performance and finance commercially viable efficiency and decarbonisation projects.

Developed by SBP’s SME, Housing & Sustainable Finance Department and WWF-Pakistan, the toolkit converts the Pakistan Green Taxonomy into a practical textile-lending framework. SBP formally circulated the national taxonomy to banks and development finance institutions in December 2025 as a common system for identifying environmentally sustainable activities and investments.

Carbon data moves into lending decisions

Banks will be able to evaluate indicators including Weighted Average Carbon Intensity and Specific Energy Consumption, then identify interventions such as solar power, waste-heat recovery and fuel switching.

An accompanying Excel-based tool is intended to convert those environmental improvements into investment and financing plans.

SBP Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah said SMEs are deeply embedded in Pakistan’s textile value chain and that improving energy efficiency, water use and cleaner production can simultaneously reduce operating costs, protect export-market access and strengthen borrowers’ financial resilience.

From taxonomy to actual loans

The initiative’s next phase could be more important. WWF-Pakistan says it intends to work with SBP, commercial banks and development partners on a proposed Green Textile Transition Finance Facility, potentially combining concessional finance with risk-sharing and extending upstream toward sustainable cotton.

Banks are expected to begin piloting the toolkit with textile clients, followed by training and guidance for wider adoption.

Competitiveness opportunity

For Pakistan’s textile sector, the strategic value lies in linking measured factory performance → identified reduction project → financial return → bankable green investment.

That could help SMEs finance projects that currently struggle to compete for capital despite producing measurable savings.

The next test is execution: whether banks can turn data on kWh/kg, emissions intensity, water use and technology upgrades into lower-cost, scalable financing. If that happens, sustainability could shift from a buyer-compliance expense toward an investment case with measurable operating returns.