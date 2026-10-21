SHIMA SEIKI expands R-Generation knitting platform with lower-cost SES-R

The Japanese machinery specialist is combining advanced 3D shaping, seamless garment production and virtual sampling as knitwear manufacturers seek shorter development cycles and more flexible production.

SHIMA SEIKI will unveil a more economical version of its SES-R computerized flat-knitting machine at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 in Shanghai, expanding access to its latest R-generation technology while pairing machinery with a broader digital product-development ecosystem.

The exhibition runs November 20–24 at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the Japanese manufacturer will show five knitting-machine configurations alongside design and production software.

SES-R broadens its reach

The existing SES-R, demonstrated in 14 gauge, incorporates a newly developed sinker system that SHIMA SEIKI says expands three-dimensional shaping capability and supports more complex knitted structures.

A new SES-R Standard in 16 gauge will make its debut as a more cost-effective alternative, targeting manufacturers seeking advanced shaping without the full specification of the flagship machine.

The company will also show its N.SSR132 in 7 gauge, with a 52-inch knitting width suited to larger garment sizes. The model was introduced at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 and attracted particular interest from South and Southeast Asian buyers because of its economics and versatility.

Seamless knitting meets digital development

WHOLEGARMENT technology will be represented by the MACH2XS153, using four needle beds and SlideNeedle technology, and the compact SWG061N2 Mini, aimed at smaller-scale and specialised applications including technical knits.

SHIMA SEIKI will integrate the machines with SDS KnitPaint-Online, APEXFiz 3D design and virtual sampling, and SHIMA SEIKI Online Services. Virtual development allows manufacturers to evaluate fabrics and garments before knitting physical samples, potentially reducing material use and shortening development cycles.

Pakistan competitiveness takeaway

The timing is relevant for Pakistan: SHIMA SEIKI demonstrated its N.SSR112, N.SSR072 and APEXFiz systems at IGATEX Pakistan 2026 in Lahore only days earlier.

The strategic opportunity is not simply replacing older knitting machines. Pakistani knitwear producers can combine computerized shaping + seamless production + digital yarn libraries + 3D sampling + production monitoring into one design-to-manufacturing workflow.

That can reduce sampling iterations, labour dependence and lead times while supporting smaller, more differentiated orders. The emerging competitive benchmark is therefore not only machine speed, but how quickly a mill can convert a digital concept into a commercially approved knitted product.