Paris Fashion Week highlights open knits, relaxed tailoring and gold for Summer 2027

Hermès, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent offer contrasting directions in fabric openness, garment volume, colour and surface decoration.

Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2027 collections are pairing lightweight textiles with generous tailoring and elaborate finishes. Shows from Hermès, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent span loose-knit structures, translucent dresses, brightly coloured jackets and gold brocade, providing distinct material-development references for apparel suppliers.

Open structures meet fluid silhouettes

At Hermès on October 3, creative director Nadège Vanhée presented gauzy fabrics and loose-knit tops and dresses in brown and black. Mesh dresses incorporated fine leather strips, while latticework extended to handbags. Bright orange outerwear and sunflower-yellow separates punctuated the collection.

Victoria Beckham’s October 2 show combined oversized green and blue suits with broad, padded shoulders and fluid, wide-legged trousers. Short parkas gathered at the waist accompanied sheer dresses finished with pom-pom hems. Large handbags reinforced the collection’s emphasis on volume.

The two collections offered different interpretations of summer dressing: open textile structures at Hermès and a contrast between substantial tailoring and lightweight dresses at Beckham.

Balenciaga sharpens its colour direction

For Balenciaga’s October 1 presentation, Pierpaolo Piccioli showed bomber jackets with high collars and cinched waists. Bright pink and cobalt-blue jackets were combined with wide white trousers and distressed denim.

Flowing orange and powder-pink gowns accompanied the tailoring. Decorative treatments included organza flowers, while footwear shifted towards flat sandals and the slipper-like Lounge Sneaker. Piccioli’s collection notes emphasised softness, lightness, comfort and wearability.

Gold becomes a fabric statement

Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello presented gold dresses with raised embroidery, brocade skirts, sharp-collared jackets and trench coats. Black gowns with expansive sleeves and long trains closed the show, which marked ten years since his first collection for the house.

For textile developers, the references range from controlled openness and fluid drape to structured colour and decorative surfaces. The commercial signal will emerge in buyers’ fabric briefs and showroom orders: runway prominence alone does not establish which treatments will reach production at scale.