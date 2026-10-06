Parkdale acquires full ownership of CiCLO to expand synthetic fibre applications

The acquisition positions Parkdale to extend the technology into nonwovens and industrial textiles, with biodegradation performance dependent on environmental conditions.

Parkdale Incorporated announced on October 1 that its subsidiary, Parkdale Advanced Materials, had acquired full ownership of CiCLO technology. The transaction expands its polymer and fibre portfolio, with plans to develop applications beyond apparel, home textiles and hospitality products. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Expansion targets industrial markets

Parkdale identified industrial and hygiene nonwovens, geotextiles, filtration, insulation and furnishings as potential growth markets. The company intends to use its yarn-manufacturing infrastructure, technical expertise and research capabilities to support development and commercialisation.

Chief Operating Officer Davis Warlick said the priorities include continued investment, customer-led application development and broader adoption. The announcement provides no quantified production targets or timetable for entering these additional markets.

Technology addresses fibre persistence

CiCLO is incorporated into polyester and nylon during fibre manufacturing. According to the supplier, it creates sites that enable microorganisms to biodegrade the polymers in biologically active environments, while retaining properties required for textile processing and use.

Parkdale says the technology can work with virgin, recycled and bio-based synthetic feedstocks, including textile-to-textile materials. Its stated purpose is to reduce the environmental persistence of escaped synthetic fibres; the announcement does not report reduced fibre shedding.

Test conditions define the claims

CiCLO’s technical information lists third-party laboratory testing using ASTM D6691 for seawater, D5210 for wastewater sludge, D5988 for soil and D5511 for anaerobic conditions. The company explains that laboratory testing demonstrates microbial metabolism under specified conditions rather than establishing a universal degradation rate in the environment. It also states that CiCLO is not compostable.

New Zealand research organisation Scion likewise distinguishes biodegradability from compostability, noting that degradation can proceed quickly in one environment and slowly—or not at all—in another.

Looking ahead, Parkdale’s expansion will depend on application-specific performance and customer adoption. For textile manufacturers, the next practical step is to evaluate relevant test conditions alongside processing compatibility, durability and recycling requirements before specifying CiCLO in new products.