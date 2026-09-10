Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 reinforces heritage-luxury formula ahead of NYFW

The collection mixes structured tailoring, denim and romantic eveningwear as Ralph Lauren continues to convert its American heritage into stronger full-price growth.

Ralph Lauren presented its Spring 2027 womenswear collection in Manhattan on September 9, one day before the official opening of New York Fashion Week, extending the brand’s strategy of using recognisable heritage codes while refreshing silhouettes for a younger luxury customer.

The show, staged at the Jack Shainman Gallery, combined voluminous trousers, navy-and-white outerwear, sharply tailored white suits and floor-length gowns. Denim also featured prominently, including jackets embellished with feathers. Founder Ralph Lauren described the collection as an “irreverent take on romance.”

Tailoring meets relaxed volume

The collection continues Ralph Lauren’s long-standing reliance on contrasts: formal tailoring alongside more relaxed, oversized proportions; American sportswear alongside evening dressing; and familiar materials reworked with more decorative surfaces.

That balance is commercially relevant because the company has been strengthening both its core products and higher-potential categories rather than relying solely on fashion novelty.

In fiscal 2027’s first quarter, Ralph Lauren said its core business grew in the mid-teens, while women’s apparel, outerwear and handbags increased by more than 20% in constant currency.

Pricing power remains strong

The brand’s recent growth also reflects a deliberate move upmarket. Average unit retail prices across Ralph Lauren’s direct-to-consumer network rose 15% in the first quarter, supported by stronger full-price selling and lower-than-planned promotional activity. Revenue grew double digits in North America and Asia, with China up more than 40%.

What suppliers should watch

For premium apparel suppliers, Spring 2027 reinforces demand for high-quality tailoring fabrics, structured wovens, premium denim, embellished surfaces and lightweight luxury constructions.

The larger signal is that heritage brands are increasingly using material quality, fit and recognisable product DNA to justify higher prices. The next test will be whether Ralph Lauren can convert strong runway visibility and renewed interest from younger consumers into sustained full-price sell-through through Spring 2027.